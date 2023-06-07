QorusDocs Appoints Jon Roskill to its Board to Support Meteoric Rise in Demand for Generative AI Proposal Management Software

Seasoned tech industry veteran joins the QorusDocs board of directors to support its next phase of growth



BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs , an AI-powered proposal management software provider, today announced the appointment of Jon Roskill, senior advisor at EQT Partners, to its board of directors, effective June 6, 2023. With extensive consulting experience and a forte for spearheading teams at premier technology companies, Jon will play an important role in supporting QorusDocs' continued growth and offering his experience to the company's leadership as it addresses the unprecedented demand for generative AI solutions for proposal management.

Prior to EQT Partners, Jon led cloud enterprise resource planning company Acumatica as CEO for eight years. Before that, he held several leadership positions at Microsoft. Jon is known for his breadth of experience in software business strategy and for advising companies through significant times of growth.

"As the demand for RFPs surges, companies are eager to leverage proven solutions that automate challenging and time-consuming tasks," said Jon Roskill. "QorusDocs has a track record of streamlining the RFP response process with its AI-powered platform. QorusDocs is uniquely positioned to incorporate generative AI capabilities into its software to enhance its offerings and lead the space."

Incorporating generative AI into QorusDocs' solution is a key pillar of the company's roadmap with exciting releases scheduled for the coming months. In 2022, a QorusDocs survey found that it takes companies six eight-hour days on average to complete just one request. Additionally, 32% of respondents noted that they wasted time identifying content and 31% spent time re-developing content. Users of proposal management software with generative AI capabilities will save time and increase efficiencies, enabling them to respond to more RFPs.

"As an experienced leader in technology and a tenured executive at high-growth companies, Jon's expertise will be a valuable asset on our board of directors," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "Jon's experience scaling a company will be incredibly useful as we continue to expand our generative AI capability and enhance our services to meet customers' growing need for proposal management software."

Based on the company's annual report , 54% of survey respondents reported an increase in RFPs in 2022, compared to 2021. Creating effective proposals and responding to the growing number of RFPs requires significant resources, time and team participation. Companies leveraging proposal management software can streamline the proposal process, improve vital cross-team collaboration and reduce the overall time spent on proposals.

QorusDocs is a Bellevue, Wash.-based, AI-powered leader in proposal management software provider that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs allows business development, sales, marketing and bid teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins. The company supports enterprise revenue teams from companies like Manpower Group, CDW, DLA Piper, Baker McKenzie, WSP, Insight and more.

