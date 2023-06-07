IJW & Co. Announces Random House Children's Books Acquisition of Boxcar Children Rights from Albert Whitman & Company

MONTREAL, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Random House Children's Books has acquired the rights to Boxcar Children, a book property owned by Albert Whitman & Company. Boxcar Children books will now be published by Random House Books for Young Readers, an imprint that publishes titles including The Magic Treehouse, Junie B. Jones, and A-Z Mysteries.

Created by Gertrude Chandler Warner, the Boxcar Children series has sold more than 80 million books worldwide. The original title was expanded to nearly 230 books and two films.

IJW & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Albert Whitman & Company.

John Lee, general partner at Bambini Partners and senior advisor at IJW & Co., commented, "It was a pleasure working with Albert Whitman & Company. The Boxcar Children series has a longstanding history of entertaining and inspiring children across generations. I look forward to following the series' growth and development at Penguin Random House."

"After more than 160 books in the core series, multiple miniseries, and many more Alden family adventures, we have decided to transition ownership of The Boxcar Children series to Penguin Random House", said Pat McPartland and John Quattrocchi, co-owners of Albert Whitman & Company. "We feel confident that entrusting Penguin Random House with the beloved Boxcar Children is the right direction for the series and will ensure the stories are shared with future generations of readers."

"We are so happy to now have the Boxcar Series at Random House Children's Books and look forward to carrying this beloved series forward for young readers, parents and educators," added Barbara Marcus, President of Random House Children's Books.

About IJW & Co.:

IJW & Co. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and valuation advisory services. Established in 2004, IJW has become the mid-market leader in providing M&A advisory services to companies within the technology and consumer sectors. The professionals at IJW have over 100 years of combined experience as investment bankers and business operators. IJW also leverages an extensive network of operating partners with technology and consumer sector expertise to help its clients build enterprise value and engineer successful exits. IJW has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Miami and provides services to mid-market companies globally. The IJW team regularly publishes research on industry trends and monthly and quarterly market reports.

About Random House Children's Books:

Random House Children's Books is the world's largest English-language children's trade book publisher. Creating books for toddlers through young adult readers, in all formats from board books to activity books to picture books, novels, and nonfiction, the imprints of Random House Children's Books bring together award-winning authors and illustrators, world-famous franchise characters, and multimillion-copy series. Random House Children's Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

About Albert Whitman & Company:

Albert Whitman & Company is a Chicago-headquartered independent children's book publisher that strives to create stories that educate and empower children to become global citizens. Since its founding in 1919, Albert Whitman & Company has had one simple goal: to publish high quality books that children want to read. Best known for award-winning social and emotional learning picture books, AW continues to publish stories that promote empathy, inclusion, and personal responsibility. Recognized as a leading partner for the education market, AW titles can be found in schools and libraries worldwide, additionally books are sold in retailers around the world.

