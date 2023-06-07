Colorcon Ventures Invests in mend™, a Digitally Powered Nutrition and Wellness Company

Scientifically validated supplements combined with engagement tools to enhance repair and recovery

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc., has invested in mend™, a multimodal wellness company that pairs evidence-based, scientifically-backed nutritional supplements with a digital platform to augment healing and chronic condition management. Mend provides supplements with a demonstrated ability to improve peri-operative recovery and modifiable risk factors, along with a digital platform that supports patient engagement and communication with the care team.

Kelly Boyer, Vice President of Film Coatings at Colorcon, said, "mend is aligned with Colorcon Ventures' interest in expanding the market opportunities for nutritional supplements. Their emphasis on scientific validation and digital engagement will allow them to enhance outcomes in the acute care setting, while continuing to support healthy, active lives outside of the hospital setting. We look forward to supporting mend as they realize the full potential of their platform."

Eziah Syed, mend's CEO, said, "We are glad to have the support of Colorcon Ventures as we grow our business and bring our nutritional solutions into the healthcare ecosystem. Colorcon's formulation expertise will help streamline our product development and accelerate our next phase of growth."

Colorcon Ventures joins a prominent list of investors who also participated in mend's recently announced Series A, including S2G Ventures, GenHenn Capital, Keen Growth Capital, Tech Council Ventures and others.

About Colorcon Ventures

Colorcon Ventures targets investments in transformational solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries across R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, and the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. Colorcon Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Colorcon Inc., a trusted design and development partner to over 4,500 pharmaceutical companies around the world, providing expertise to fast-track pharmaceutical formulation and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.colorcon.com/ventures or follow @ColorconVC

About Mend™

Mend is a life sciences company that is passionate about bringing the power of healing to people everywhere. Operating at the intersection of nutrapharma, food as medicine, and behavioral health, mend helps and enables people who want to repair, recover, and return to life faster and better. The mend nutrapharma products are clinically proven, science-backed, and recognized by the medical community to be effective in accelerating repair, recovery, and improving key risk factors contributing to chronic conditions. Integrated with one-on-one coaching powered by AI, the mend platform pushes the paradigm on digital wellness. Driven to improve societal health and bridge the gap between human health and human nature, mend works with leading hospitals and universities on developing evidence-based programs to enhance patient outcomes. Mend is the world's first whole-person, nutrapharma powered platform used by elite soldiers, athletes, and professional teams, and is endorsed by many of the country's most respected doctors, surgeons, and health systems.

