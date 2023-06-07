Bush’s Baked Beans Gives Dads a Rare Opportunity to Tailgate with Peyton Manning in ‘Manning the Grill’ Contest

Open Today, Bean Fans Can Win Ultimate SEC Tailgate Opportunity with Family and Friends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of summer is peak cookout season and with that comes peak 'dad season' – a time where the white sneakers and high socks emerge, and dads everywhere are firing up their grills for hot dogs and hamburgers, with a side of Bush's Baked Beans. To celebrate the season, Bush's Baked Beans is giving one deserving dad, parent, or mentor a hand – or at least some renowned company – 'Manning the Grill' at a one-of-a-kind tailgate experience with Bush's Beans ambassador Peyton Manning.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9174151-bushs-baked-beans-peyton-manning-manning-the-grill-contest/

"There is nothing like getting families and friends together at a cookout or tailgate, especially before a big game," said Peyton Manning. "I'm looking forward to breaking out the grilling playbook, showcasing some Bush's Baked Beans dishes and working with the Bush's team to put together an unforgettable tailgate experience."

Now through June 28, those interested in winning Bush's 'Manning the Grill' contest can visit www.bushsmanningthegrill.com to apply to for a chance to attend a tailgate with legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning, and Bush's Beans at a SEC football game this fall. To apply, fans will explain why they, their dad, mentor, or father-figure could use a hand 'Manning the Grill' in a 30-second video. The grand prize winner will receive:

Two game tickets and a trip (inclusive of ground transportation, flights and hotel) for the winner and a guest to a college football game in Knoxville, TN – Bush's hometown.

Game tickets and entrance to the tailgate with Peyton for up to 10 additional guests (travel not included).

A meet-and-greet with legendary quarterback, bean ambassador, grilling expert and SEC icon, Peyton Manning , during which the winner and Peyton can swap tailgating tips, share their favorite dad jokes and talk beans!

A year's supply of Bush's Baked Beans – a must-have side for any grilling occasion, Bush's Secret Family Recipe consists of navy beans slow-cooked with specially cured bacon, fine brown sugar and a signature blend of spices.

A Victory 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Infrared Side Burner from BBQGuys.com , Bush's partner and the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products.

Contest runners up will have a chance to win Peyton-approved "Dad Packs" including Bush's and BBQGuys signature merchandise and grilling essentials.

"'Manning the Grill' is the perfect opportunity for dads and mentors to showcase their love of Bush's Baked Beans, the sure side of a good time at any cookout," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "Bush's Baked Beans are a perfect partner for your game time meal. We're looking for a true Baked Bean-loving dad that lives and breathes grilling during summer and tailgating season to celebrate some good times, good food and good football with our Bush's family and Peyton."

To learn more about Bush's Beans, visit bushbeans.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.® —a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About BBQGuys.com:

From grills and outdoor living products to full outdoor kitchen designs, BBQGuys.com has become the go-to destination for homeowners and professional builders alike to create the perfect outdoor living space. With a 25-year track record of excellence, BBQGuys.com has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive experiences that exceed expectations. With deep subject matter expertise, tailored fulfillment capabilities, and robust content, BBQGuys.com has helped over one million satisfied customers create the outdoor living space of their dreams. For more information, visit www.bbqguys.com.

Media Contacts:

Bush's Beans

media@bushbros.com

Katherine Boncher

Katherine.Boncher@zenogroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bush's Beans