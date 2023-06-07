Autel's MaxiCharger DC Fast and MaxiCharger DC Compact chargers earn ENERGY STAR® certification

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy announced its MaxiCharger DC Fast and DC Compact chargers earned ENERGY STAR® certification today, signifying that the chargers use 40% less energy in standby mode than a standard electric vehicle (EV) charger and are eligible for ENERGY STAR® related government grants, resources, and tax incentives. Autel Energy is a leading provider of EV charging equipment and networked charging services.

Autel's MaxiCharger DC Fast and DC Compact chargers earn ENERGY STAR® certification (PRNewswire)

We are always trying to find the most efficient ways possible to exceed our commitment to continuous improvement.

"As a company vested in Powering the Planet we are always trying to find the most efficient ways possible to exceed our commitment to continuous improvement and raising the bar. By having products that meet the very stringent requirements of ENERGY STAR® it demonstrates our continued commitment to squeezing out every ounce of energy used in our products and to position our company as a market leader," said John Thomas, Autel Chief Operating Officer.

ENERGY STAR® certification demonstrates the MaxiCharger DC Fast and MaxiCharger DC Compact chargers have met or exceeded the ENERGY STAR® requirements for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program. The DC Fast and the DC Compact are the latest chargers in the Autel family of residential and commercial MaxiChargers to have earned ENERGY STAR® certification. In addition, these chargers have been safety tested and offer connected functionality, including supporting participation in utility demand response programs through open communication protocols.

The US Environmental Protection Agency administers the ENERGY STAR® program. Thousands of organizations—including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500®—partner with ENERGY STAR®. Together with EPA, they deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that protect the climate, improve air quality, and protect public health. Relative to the program's focus on EV chargers, its website offers: "If all EV chargers sold in the US met ENERGY STAR requirements, the savings in energy costs would grow to more than $17 million and 280 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions would be avoided.

"Advancing energy-efficient and cost-saving technologies and bringing them to market is at the heart of what we do at Autel Energy. So, we are proud that our commercial MaxiCharger DC Fast and MaxiCharger DC Compact chargers have joined our residential products in earning the right to carry the Energy Star logo, which has become so easily recognized as a standard for energy efficiency and safety by consumers," said John Thomas, Autel's Chief Operating Officer.

Autel Energy offers a wide selection of products to satisfy any charging requirement, ranging from AC (Level 2) residential and commercial chargers to bi-directional DC vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3), and digital energy management tools like ChargeCloud, the only comprehensive charging cloud solution available. These solutions are designed to guarantee dependability, quality, and improved EV experiences while supporting grid stability and pushing the boundaries of EV mobility.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to create a seamless customer experience that enables the deployment of technology and smart infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy makes the most advanced products accessible and convenient for residential and commercial users offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. This includes world-class charging hardware for AC (Level 2) home and commercial, DC Bi-directional V2X power management, and DC (Level 3) fast charging from 40kW to 720kW with innovative configurability and modularity.

Allison Whitney , allisonw@autel.com Media Contact:

Autel Green Energy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autel Energy