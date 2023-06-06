Vention Expands Global Presence with Office Opening in Mexico City, its First Development Hub in North America

The software development leader increases access to top engineering talent and diversifies working time zones

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, a global industry-leading custom software development company, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Mexico City, Mexico. This strategic expansion marks Vention's first development hub in North America, further strengthening its global footprint and enhancing its ability to serve clients in the western hemisphere.

The decision to establish an office in Mexico City was driven by the city's thriving tech scene and the abundance of highly skilled engineering talent. With its newest location, Vention offers its North American clients the advantage of working within the same time zone, ensuring seamless collaboration and faster response times. This strategic move highlights Vention's commitment to delivering exceptional service and providing clients with optimal support and efficiency.

Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder at Vention shared, "We are thrilled to open our first development hub in North America. Mexico City's booming business and tech scene provides us with access to top engineering talent and enables us to better serve our clients in this region. This expansion aligns with our vision of being a global leader in digital solutions and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Hebert Rangel, department manager and co-head of Vention Mexico said, "This is an exciting time to join and build the Vention team, following its recent company rebrand. I look forward to growing our Mexico City office and bringing the region's top engineering talent to Vention's innovative roster of clients."

Vention also operates development offices in several countries, including Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Uzbekistan. Each region enables Vention to harness the diverse skills and knowledge of talented professionals, fostering a global collaborative approach to solving complex business challenges. Find open roles across specializations and Vention's development regions including its newest Mexico City office at join.ventionteams.com.

For more information about Vention and its award-winning solutions, visit www.ventionteams.com. Follow Vention across social for access to top tech insights via LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Vention

Vention is the premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide and equips technology leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs. Our teams sync with clients' in-house engineers to advise and execute their product vision to accelerate their roadmap, innovate faster and more efficiently, and ultimately scale their operations to new heights.

