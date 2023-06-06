STONEWALL DAY 2023 ADDS MORE PERFORMANCES AND SPECIAL APPEARANCES FOR JUNE 23 CONCERT AT HUDSON YARDS IN NYC

Headliner Christina Aguilera joined by additional performances and special appearances including Johnny Manuel, Kellen Stancil, Alok Vaid-Menon, Julie J, Chelsea Clinton, and others

Powered by Google, the benefit concert is supported by partners including lead partner Hudson Yards and Equinox Hotel NY

For the first time, this year's Stonewall Day will take place at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced additional names to its lineup for Stonewall Day 2023, taking place at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side on Friday, June 23.

Johnny Manuel and Kellen Stancil will perform, joined by headliner Christina Aguilera, host Angelica Ross, and resident DJ Lina Bradford, among others. Special remarks will be given by writer and health advocate Chelsea Clinton, poet and comedian Alok Vaid-Menon, award-winning activist and author Raquel Willis, two-time SAG award-winning actress Dale Soules, model, actress and activist Valentina Sampaio, and drag artist Julie J, followed by a viewing of the inaugural Stonewall Day 2023 Visual Campaign presented by art director and producer Mike Ruiz.

Stonewall Day will be livestreamed on YouTube and is powered by Google, lead partner Hudson Yards, and Equinox Hotel NY. Of note, Hudson Yards will be home to Stonewall Day 2023 and 2024 to accommodate a bigger audience and encourage all generations to continue the Stonewall legacy.

"We're honored to have such incredible talent and organizations join us for this historic event," said Ann Marie Gothard, President of the Pride Live Board. "As we reach the one-year mark for the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, which is scheduled to open to the public on June 28, 2024, their support helps further our goal of raising funds and visibility, and creating a space for a more inclusive future, where every person can find inspiration and a sense of belonging."

"We're thrilled to be back as a presenting and streaming sponsor to support Stonewall Day and help elevate awareness for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center," said William Floyd, Senior Director of Public Policy, Google. "The event takes place in New York, but we want to make sure Stonewall Day is globally accessible for all audiences to enjoy, which is why this incredible lineup of performers and speakers will air on our exclusive YouTube livestream."

The concert will be free to stream from 6-8PM ET on the Pride Live YouTube channel .

This year's theme for Stonewall Day celebrates the everyday heroes, spotlighting a community full of trailblazers, trend setters, and fierce advocates that make history every day, even if it's just by showing up. With the goal to gather as large and diverse of a crowd as possible, Pride Live is setting aside 200 tickets that will be donated to local LGBTQ+ youth groups.

Launched in 2018, Stonewall Day is a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion. The event also serves as an official fundraiser for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), which will be the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System.

Pride Live has produced Stonewall Day for the last six years, elevating awareness for the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day Ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Angelica Ross, Christian Siriano, Anna Wintour, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Donatella Versace, Dustin Lance Black, George Takei, Madonna, and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other influential luminaries. In addition to remarks from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, Stonewall Day has previously featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Kesha, Cynthia Erivo, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hayley Kiyoko, and Mila Jam. Stonewall Day trended sixth globally on social (2019), was voted the #1 Pride event by Cosmopolitan Magazine (2020), and had over 1.3M unique views on Twitch (2021).

Follow Pride Live and the performers' social media channels for more updates, and join the conversation on social by using the hashtag #StonewallDay and tag Pride Live: Instagram @prideliveofficial ; Facebook @PrideLiveOfficial ; Twitter @REALPRIDELIVE .

ABOUT PRIDE LIVE

Founded in 2012, Pride Live is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community via social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From working with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort leading up to the declaration of Stonewall National Monument, and to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, a benefit concert to elevate and boost awareness of the Stonewall rebellion and LGBTQ+ activism – Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live visit www.pridelive.org .

