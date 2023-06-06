Onna Expands Relationship with Google Cloud, Giving Organizations on Google Cloud Marketplace a Broader eDiscovery Solution

Onna continues to invest in support for Google Cloud products and announces upcoming support for Vault

NEW YORK , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onna, the leading data management platform for eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance, is excited to announce that its entire solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This move reinforces Onna's commitment to making data management simple and accessible for customers and marks a key milestone in its partnership with Google Cloud.

Onna provides a true data management platform that can be applied beyond Google Workspace to various other widely used unstructured data sources. With Onna's platform now directly available through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and consume Onna's solution, while also taking advantage of additional ways to consume cloud commitment spend where applicable.

Google Cloud has been Onna's cloud services provider for many years. This collaboration helps corporate legal and IT teams connect, collaborate, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place. The Onna platform seamlessly integrates with widely used enterprise content, collaboration, and communication applications like Google Workspace, Slack, Office 365, Confluence, and Jira. This enables organizations to manage unstructured data from various sources and gain valuable insights, enhancing productivity and ensuring informed decision-making.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Google Cloud to offer our solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. This alliance will help corporate legal and IT teams streamline their data management processes and quickly put information in the hands of those who need it most," said Kelly Griswold, CEO of Onna. "By integrating with Google Workspace, Onna is committed to providing an easy and effective way for customers to manage their data."

"Onna's solution is an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of enterprise applications on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprise teams to manage their structured and unstructured data sources more effectively," said Dai Vu, Managing Director of Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives.

Further Investment in Onna's Google Connectors

In addition to being available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Onna continues to invest in support for Google Workspace, with plans to add Google Vault support to its Workspace connector. This will allow customers to create even more targeted data collections based on additional criteria such as date ranges and user data, including deleted and/or archived user data. Onna's collection processing speed improvements process data four times faster than previous releases to efficiently and quickly sync organizations' data securely in the Onna platform.

Onna's collaboration with Google Cloud is about more than just offering a solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. It's about empowering corporate legal and IT teams to manage their data more effectively and efficiently. Onna is committed to making data management simple and accessible, enabling customers to make informed decisions and drive business growth.

To access Onna on Google Cloud Marketplace, click here.

About Onna:

Onna is a data management platform that helps corporate legal and IT teams discover valuable insights from their unstructured data. It's used as a solution for eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance. Onna connects to popular enterprise content, collaboration, and communication applications like Slack, Google Workspace, O365, Confluence, and Jira. With Onna, teams can easily connect, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place.

