New Contest from Princess Cruises, Xponential Fitness Offers Opportunity to Walk to Win™ a Custom All-Electric Porsche Taycan

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning an opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind all-electric Porsche Taycan could be one step away through a fun contest from Xponential Fitness and Princess Cruises.

The Walk to Win™ Porsche contest gives fitness fans and cruisers the opportunity to win a custom branded, high-performance Taycan valued at $100,000.

To qualify for the contest, U.S. residents of legal age* can use the XPASS app from Xponential Fitness and achieve a 30-day fitness streak. An alternate way to qualify is available for Princess guests who use MedallionPay Shoreside when shopping on vacation at over 250 merchants in 28 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska.

"This contest combines the entire portfolio of Xponential 10 premier fitness brand members with Porsche to create excitement for Princess cruise vacations," said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises.

The contest follows a highly successful giveaway of a Porsche Taycan last year that drew nearly a million entries.

"We are gamifying fitness as we aim to make America healthier through our Walk to Win Porsche contest," said Danyal Ali, President of XPASS at Xponential Fitness. "We added a pedometer to the XPASS app which rewards points towards fitness classes and can punch your entry into the Porsche in-app game. Don't count your steps, make your steps count."

Emblazoned with recognizable logos and tag lines from Princess and Xponential, the unique Porsche Taycan includes a host of accessories including:

BOSE ® surround sound system

20" Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels

Wheel center caps with colored Porsche crest

"Electric" logo on front doors

Interior in black/limestone beige

Ambient lighting

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Silver window trim

Three years of 30-minute DC charging sessions with Electrify America

*Complete contest rules can be found at https://www.xpass.fit/blog/porsche-taycan-contest-rules. Entries for the contest will be accepted through May 3, 2024 and from all residents of the United States, but excluding residents of Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and North Dakota.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

About XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 16 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://xponential.com.

