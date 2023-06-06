McAlister's Deli Celebrates National Iced Tea Day with Launch of the "Tea-cation"

Inspired by McAlister's Deli's Famous Tea, this Limited-Edition Set of Inflatables Creates a Fun and Refreshing Staycation for Tea-Lovers

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, McAlister's Deli has created a relaxing getaway for iced tea-lovers, right in your own backyard. Sipping on our famous tea takes you on a mental vacation, and this summer McAlister's created an at-home oasis that is just as refreshing as that first sip. The limited-edition Tea-cation set is complete with all the infla-tea-ble essentials needed for the ultimate summertime staycation, giving you the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a freshly-brewed McAlister's Tea.

"Nothing goes better together than summer and iced tea, so we're excited to give our fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy our famous tea in a new way," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "We've been celebrating 'Free Tea Day' at McAlister's Deli for 15 years and this limited-edition Tea-cation puts a new spin on one of our favorite days of the year."

The McAlister's Tea-cation includes an inflatable pool, which can be filled with the lemon wedge floatie, pool noodle and inflatable cup holders inspired by our array of flavors to resemble a cup of McAlister's Famous Tea. You can unwind poolside in the inflatable lounge chair while sipping on a glass of ice-cold tea from the cooler. The set also comes with an inflatable ring toss game, portable speaker, custom beach towel, sticker pack, bar cart and a Tea-cation themed backdrop. Plus, a lemon shaped dog bed so your furry friends can join in on the fun!

Starting on June 10, 2023 consumers can enter for a chance to win the ultimate Tea-cation getaway and $500 McAlister's egift card by being a McAlister's Rewards member and purchasing a tea between National Iced Tea Day (6/10) and the First Day of Summer (6/21/23). No Purchase is Necessary, you can also participate in the giveaway by commenting on the call to action posts which will posted be on McAlister's Facebook and Instagram between 6/10-6/21/23. See full rules, terms and conditions, and how to enter here.

The Tea-cation giveaway kicks off McAlister's summer celebration of tea in anticipation for the 15th annual "Free Tea Day."

On July 20, 2023 , Free Tea Day returns at participating McAlister's Deli locations nationwide offering customers a free 32oz. cup of their famous Tea.* Get a sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry .

Consumers should follow McAlister's Deli on social media for additional celebratory moments including updates on Free Tea Day.

About McAlister's Deli

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand had more than 520 restaurants in 29 states as of March 26, 2023. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com , and find McAlister's on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli

