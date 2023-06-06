Joyce Foundation Announces Winners of 2023 Joyce Awards

$375,000 in grants will support the creation of new works by five artists of color

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joyce Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2023 Joyce Awards, supporting the creation of innovative and community-driven new works by artists of color in partnership with cultural organizations in the Great Lakes region. This year's awardees explore and strengthen connections between diverse communities, urban environments, and nature to imagine new forums for cultural exchange and assembly. The five awardee pairs of artists and organizations will each receive a grant of $75,000 to support their projects, with at least $25,000 of each award going directly to the artist as a stipend.

2023 Joyce Award winners Regina Agu, Marisa Morán Jahn, Sonny Mehta, Marlena Myles, and Julie Tolentino. Image courtesy of the Joyce Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Announcing the 2023 Joyce Award winners, supporting the creation of new works by pioneering artists of color.

The 2023 Joyce Award Winners:

Regina Agu | Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago ( Chicago, IL )

Marisa Morán Jahn | National Public Housing Museum ( Chicago, IL )

Sonny Mehta | Mandala South Asian Performing Arts ( Chicago, IL )

Marlena Myles | Franconia Sculpture Park ( Shafer, MN )

Julie Tolentino | SPACES ( Cleveland, OH )

Visit joycefdn.org/joyce-awards for more information.

Spanning visual, performing, and multidisciplinary arts, the Joyce Awards is the only program dedicated to supporting new commissions by artists of color across the Great Lakes region, focusing its impact on communities in and around Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Grantee organizations in these six cities collaborate on site-specific commissions with artists in their own communities as well as from around the country and the world, connecting the Midwest to global artistic traditions and expanding the reach of the foundation's grantmaking. Demonstrating the capacity of the arts to inspire and mobilize social change, the Joyce Awards act as a catalyst for artists' creative practice as well as fostering culturally vibrant, equitable, and sustainable communities through the arts.

"The Joyce Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ambitious vision of artists and organizations committed to creating new work that represents and engages community," said Joyce Foundation President and CEO Ellen Alberding. "We are proud to announce the 2023 awardees, who join a circle of eminent artists who have had a lasting influence on their communities and on the arts."

Past Joyce Award recipients include Nick Cave, Terence Blanchard, Sanford Biggers, Camille A. Brown, Larissa FastHorse, Theaster Gates, Rhiannon Giddens, Bill T. Jones, Julie Mehretu, Jessie Montgomery, Lynn Nottage, Nari Ward, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joyce Foundation