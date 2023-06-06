ETHAN ALLEN INSTITUTE PRESENTS ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Gen. John Stark Lectures, the Ethan Allen Institute is proud to present a dinner with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a noted environmentalist and advocate of individual liberty. Mr. Kennedy is a prolific and best-selling author, a nationally-syndicated radio host, and a frequent television commentator. He has been a traditional skeptic of government power--much like Thomas Jefferson was in his time.

Ethan Allen Institute to Host Robert F Kennedy, Jr. in Burlington Vermont

"We are pleased to give Mr. Kennedy a platform to speak in Vermont," said Myers Mermel, President of The Ethan Allen Institute. "We are especially interested to learn more about his views on free market and economically fair solutions to climate issues. Our concern this past session in the Vermont legislature was that the Affordable Heat Act was not market based and would regressively tax our middle and low income population. Mr. Kennedy has supported free market solutions to climate in the past. Based upon Mr. Kennedy's perspectives and insights, we hope we can find new avenues to explore within structured climate solutions." Concluded Mr. Mermel, "We expect Mr. Kennedy to address a wide range of contemporary issues within his talk."

What: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaking on the topic "Climate, Markets, and Economic Fairness" over seated dinner as part of the Gen. Stark Lectures hosted by the Ethan Allen Institute.

When/Where: At 6:00 pm on June 21st at The Doubletree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington.

Tickets: Sponsorship opportunities as well as VIP Reception tickets are available. Dinner tickets, which include a social hour, may be purchased for $100 in advance at www.ethanallen.org and Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ethan-allen-institutes-gen-stark-lecture-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr-tickets-643252183597

About: EAI's mission is to cultivate peace and prosperity by promoting policies based on the principles of free enterprise, constitutional government, and individual liberty.

The Ethan Allen Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and does not engage in political activity of any kind. This lecture is purely educational in nature and not a political fundraiser or tied to any political campaign in any way. The speaker is here solely as an environmentalist, author, and advocate of personal liberty invited here to educate the audience on those topics. All proceeds will go to defer the cost of the event or to support the educational and charitable mission of the Ethan Allen Institute.

View original content:

SOURCE Ethan Allen Institute