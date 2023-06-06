CACIQUE FOODS LLC LAUNCHES NEW AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, "AUTHENTIC FLAVORS. REAL MOMENTS."

The campaign brings families together to the evolving dinner table through new dynamic creative brought to life with a multi-media channel approach

IRVING, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacique Foods – a leading family-owned Hispanic foods company and maker of the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas, chorizos and salsas in the U.S. – launches a new integrated marketing campaign, "Authentic Flavors. Real Moments.", showcasing how Cacique products transform everyday meals into truly authentic moments. As an extension of the brand's 50th anniversary celebrations and focus on expansion, "Authentic Flavors. Real Moments." is Cacique's most wide-scale campaign to-date featuring a full-funnel multi-media plan across linear TV and streaming platforms, programmatic displays, social media amplification and more.

A study found that 65% of Americans said having dinner together made their family closer, ¹ yet only half of American families have traditional dinner at the table regularly. ² Inspired by this finding and that sitting down together at a physical table and spending quality time together has become the exception to the norm, Cacique created "Authentic Flavors. Real Moments." Although people may be eating on the run, noshing over a video call or finding a quick solution between kids' activities, Cacique's authentic ingredients have the power to connect people over a delicious meal – wherever that meal may be.

"Cacique has been invited to traditional dinner tables for 50 years, bringing families together over delicious meals," said Tirso Iglesias, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Cacique Foods. "While the occasion continues to evolve around busier schedules and countless activities, with this campaign we are excited to share how Cacique can transform even the simplest of moments and inspire families to make mealtime more special, meaningful and unforgettable."

Launching this week is a 30 second and 15 second spot and digital creative that is supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign across TV, OLV, social, influencer, PR and search. You can view the spot on YouTube here. "Authentic Flavors. Real Moments." was created and produced by Augustine Agency following the organization teaming up with Cacique Foods in late 2022.

Sources: ¹ Census' Survey of Income and Program Participation, https://www.forbes.com/sites/bowmanmarsico/2022/01/13/the-family-dinner-hour-alive-and-well/?sh=6577cadb2d0c, ² Food Marketing Institute Foundation, https://www.fmi.org/docs/default-source/familymeals/fmi-power-of-family-meals-whitepaper-for-web.pdf?sfvrsn=13d87f6e_2

About Cacique Foods LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Cacique Foods LLC is celebrating 50 years of producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique Foods LLC's line of products, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com or call (800) 521-6987.

