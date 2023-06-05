STRONGER LEADERSHIP, LLC ACQUIRES SKELETON OPTICS, A PREMIUM LIFESTYLE SUNGLASS BRAND

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronger Leadership, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Skeleton Optics, Inc. a well-established sunglass and protective eyewear brand for active men and women.

Skeleton Optics creates high-performance and durable sunglasses for active outdoor use. (PRNewswire)

Skeleton Optics was created by Mark and Lori Llano in 2015 as a premium lifestyle brand specializing in innovative optical and lifestyle products. Headquartered in Wellington, FL, their unique range of high-quality optical wear is emboldened by their spirit of adventure.

The founders' vision was to create innovative products featuring integrated designs fused with the most advanced technology. Using extremely high-quality components, including polarized lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss Vision and handcrafted frames designed and manufactured in Italy, Skeleton Optics creates high-performance and durable sunglasses for active outdoor use.

According to Eric Storey, Chief Operating Officer of Stronger Leadership, "My partners and I are excited to take what Mark and Lori have built to the next level. The quality of this brand is unparalleled, and we plan to bring it to a wider audience who will embrace the unique benefits of this unique and coveted brand. We are committed to enhancing our customers' journey through life, while delivering flawless protection."

About Stronger Leadership:

Stronger Leadership will be doing business as Skeleton Optics Eyewear, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The company is a collaboration between three accomplished executives. Eric Storey, a retired US Army Special Operator and Judge Advocate, has been building companies as a consultant and Operating Executive since his retirement in 2004. Their principals include AJ Ager, a former Navy SH-60 Seahawk Pilot, and Advisor at a leading investment banking firm, and Bud Conlan, founder and operator in food manufacturing for over three decades. Together, this management team will apply their passion for outdoor sports with their extensive management expertise to grow the Skeleton Optics Eyewear portfolio.

For more information: Eric.Storey@skeleton-optics.com, 201-370-5582.

SOURCE Stronger Leadership, LLC