Metafora to Guide PGT Trucking's Transportation Management Technology Strategy

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora, an industry-leading technology consulting firm, has been selected by PGT Trucking Inc., a leader in multi-service transportation, to assist with its digital transformation. This significant partnership brings together PGT Trucking's industry expertise and Metafora's experience in technology consulting to accelerate PGT Trucking's growth trajectory through a robust technology strategy.

As PGT Trucking develops a custom TMS, they will leverage Metafora's freight tech expertise.

"We're excited to be leveraging Metafora's insights and experience as we develop a custom transportation management system," says Andrew Erin, Vice President of Technology Advancement at PGT Trucking. "Metafora understands the unique challenges of trucking and logistics. We have done a lot of the groundwork on our technology strategy, but with Metafora we can better serve our customers and professional drivers, and enable our employees to make more informed decisions more quickly. There are a lot of technology options available to trucking companies, and deciding what platforms are right for our unique business is where Metafora's expertise will prove invaluable."

Metafora's Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Schreiber comments, "We are thrilled to work alongside PGT Trucking to help them meet their goals with the help of freight tech. The end goal in transportation and logistics is to have greater efficiency and flexibility in delivering across service lines, which helps control long-term costs. The wrong technology applications can prevent organizations from meeting their goals."

Schreiber adds, "PGT was recognized in 2022 by FreightWaves as a Top 100 Freight Tech company; adding fuel to this fire is exciting."

About Metafora

Metafora is a technology consulting firm focused on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy . Metafora's goal is to help businesses overcome obstacles and drive progress through better development and application of freight tech . Our mission is to drive the transportation industry forward, so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com .

