BigID Integrates with ServiceNow to Automate Data Classification for Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced an integration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone. With the availability of the BigID Data Classification App on the ServiceNow Store , this expanded relationship provides more advanced security and privacy capabilities for workflow automations.

BigID automates the discovery and classification of personal, regulated, critical, and sensitive data in the Now Platform®. ServiceNow Vault enables anonymization based on the intelligence about what is sensitive and who should have access. Together, the integration enables advanced data security, privacy, and governance by protecting sensitive data.

The new BigID Data Classification App integrates with ServiceNow Vault to:

Automatically analyze and classify sensitive data on the Now Platform.

Leverage BigID classification and sensitivity tags to intelligently anonymize sensitive data by role and who should have access.

Enable compliance awareness of data governance and privacy regulations such as CCPA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

BigID Classification with ServiceNow Vault enables customers to:

Accelerate validation of software development sample data sets sensitivity for non-production environments.

Access retail analytics without exposing underlying personal data.

Improve financial services fraud detection and prevention while helping protect customer data.

"The collaboration applying BigID Classification for the ServiceNow Vault is another important offering to integrate BigID intelligence into data privacy and security workflows," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, Sr. Vice President of Technical Alliances at BigID. "Our joint customers will save time, while increasing privacy and security to better protect their data. We are thrilled to continue expanding our strategic relationship with ServiceNow."

"As businesses face increasing cyberattacks and growing regulatory requirements, it is essential that organizations properly protect mission-critical apps," said Sultan Dawood, senior manager, Platform Security Product Marketing at ServiceNow. "This integration with BigID will help customers accurately and efficiently protect sensitive data, saving employees time and ensuring the organization is protected from emerging threats."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

