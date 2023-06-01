Darling Ingredients Announces Agreement with Butterball, LLC to Explore New Greenfield Poultry Rendering Plant in Mt. Olive, North Carolina

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced it has entered into a letter of intent with Butterball, LLC to explore the construction of a new poultry rendering plant adjacent to Butterball's Mt. Olive, North Carolina, facility.

The new facility being explored is anticipated to be able to process about 18 million pounds of material weekly through three lines. Pending permits and the execution of definitive agreements, construction would likely begin in early 2024 and be completed in 2025.

"Darling Ingredients is committed to supporting its customers and agricultural growth in North Carolina," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "A new Mt. Olive rendering facility strengthens rendering reliability, increases capacity and provides a critical service that transforms this material into invaluable ingredients and feedstock for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel."

"Butterball has been a proud, long-time member of the Mt. Olive community, providing positive economic impacts, including jobs, for many in the area," said Jay Jandrain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Butterball, LLC. "We're excited to explore the potential environmental and safety benefits of an improved operating footprint at Mt. Olive."

"Today's announcement is great news for North Carolina's agriculture industry," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "As we continue to grow, so does the need for facilities like this one. Increasing our rendering capacity in the state provides us the ability to turn an otherwise unusable animal material into a useable product. This is an essential service for our agriculture community and greatly needed capacity to help meet demand. I wish Butterball and Darling Ingredients success in this endeavor."

