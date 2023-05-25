MALAYSIA'S PRIME MINISTER TO HEADLINE IGEM AND INAUGURAL ATOZERO ASEAN SUMMIT IN OCTOBER

Launch of AtoZero ASEAN is Constellar and MGTC's first partnership with a focus on global high-level Net Zero discussions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With countries around the world racing towards Net Zero, there is a strong impetus for governments and industry leaders to accelerate their transition to new forms of green energy. AtoZero, or "Accelerate To Net Zero", is a new series of events bringing together key decision makers and changemakers to comprehensively explore pathways, policies and business opportunities that will benefit the global climate change agenda.

The inaugural AtoZero ASEAN Summit & Exhibition will be co-located with the 14th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 4 – 6 October 2023 (PRNewswire)

The series launches with the inaugural AtoZero ASEAN Summit & Exhibition (AtoZero ASEAN) co-organised by Constellar and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC). It will be co-located with the 14th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 4 – 6 October 2023, where the joint opening ceremony will be headlined by Malaysia's Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

With the theme of "Connect, Collaborate, Accelerate", the three-day summit will bring together energy ministers, thinktanks, financiers, and industry leaders in global renewable energy development and green technologies to drive policy dialogue, showcase innovations, and accelerate partnerships that will empower ASEAN countries on their Net Zero pathways.

The event will be timely in connecting major stakeholders as countries across the region embark on their ambitious journeys to achieve Net Zero by 2050-2060. Malaysia's climate commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45% by 2030 has led to key initiatives and achievements in decarbonisation and renewable energy development, highlighting the importance of policy initiatives in supporting the further adoption of renewables and cross-border connectivity projects.

"AtoZero was envisioned as a series of international C-suite summits bringing the global community together to spark policy changes and strategic partnerships that positively impact a collective 3.5 billion population in the represented markets. We are pleased to have a strong series kick off with a headline keynote from Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, setting the stage for a vibrant, inclusive and high-impact platform convening the most important stakeholders directly shaping the ASEAN region's Net Zero transition," said Mr. Chua Wee Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Constellar.

MGTC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Ts. Shamsul Bahar, said, "As co-organiser of IGEM, MGTC takes pride in continuing to spur growth of the green economy in the region with a track record of securing over RM41 billion in business leads and attracting over 500,000 visitors from over 50 countries since 2010."

"With this year's theme of 'Race Towards Net Zero: Leadership for Climate Action', and our partnership with Constellar, IGEM is set to further accelerate leadership-driven decisions and initiatives to deliver climate action. We are confident that with Constellar's expertise and support, we will deliver on this ambitious mission," he added.

AtoZero ASEAN will host over 10 Ministerial VIPs, 150 speakers, 50 regional exhibitors and sponsors, with more than 1,000 delegates expected to attend to gain insight and access to the rapidly expanding renewable energy and decarbonisation sectors in Malaysia.

The first AtoZero ASEAN Summit & Exhibition is strongly supported by key Malaysian stakeholders including the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC), co-organiser MGTC, as well as leaders in the key sectors that include renewables (solar, wind and utility storage), liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, carbon capture and other emerging green technologies.

AtoZero ASEAN is part of the AtoZero global series of events which aim to spark policy dialogues, knowledge exchange and encourage business partnerships. Future editions have been planned for India in December 2023 and China in May 2024, and more details will be shared by Constellar soon.

About AtoZero

The transition to Net Zero demands collective action. For markets with a huge population, turning ambition into reality and scaling impact are challenges that AtoZero (Accelerate to Net Zero) aims to address through a series of C-suite engagements, strategic partnerships and year-round content tailored to each market. Beginning with China, India and Southeast Asia - markets with a population of over 3.5 billion - AtoZero's vision is to accelerate the journeys of these markets to Net Zero. For more information, visit atozero.energy

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC)

MGTC is an agency of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) mandated to drive the country to accelerate green growth, promote climate action empowerment, and cultivate a green lifestyle.

Three national policies, in particular, the National Green Technology Policy (NGTP), the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP), and the Green Technology Master Plan (GTMP), regulated MGTC's role as a catalyst for green economic growth.

MGTC's prime directive is to realise Malaysia's Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) in 2050 through a 45% reduction of total GHG emissions relative to 2005 intensity by 2030, increasing RM 100 billion GDP value in the green technology sector, and generating 230,000 green job opportunities.

