Zacapa Rum and Baccarat Celebrate the Joy of Broadway, Craft, and Community as Official Partners of the 76th Annual Tony Awards®

The premium sipping rum and the legendary French house will host a VIP speakeasy at the ceremony taking place at the historic United Palace in New York City

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zacapa Rum - the ultra-premium Guatemalan rum steeped in craft and heritage - and Baccarat - renowned French luxury house and symbol of art de vivre - are pleased to announce their partnership of the 76th Annual Tony Awards. Together, Zacapa Rum and Baccarat will raise a toast to the artistry of Broadway, champion community, and bring elevated moments of joy and celebration to Tony Award nominees, presenters, and spirits enthusiasts with an exclusive series of first-ever cocktail experiences at the awards ceremony and beyond.

The XO on a Cloud and Zacapa Gold Fashioned - two original Zacapa XO cocktails presented in exquisite Baccarat crystal that will be served at the 2023 Tony Awards (PRNewswire)

For the first time, the Tony Awards will be presented at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights on June 11th, paying homage to the rich culture, dynamic talent, and groundbreaking impact of the community. To celebrate the occasion, Zacapa Rum and Baccarat - with their shared emphasis on joy, craft, and celebration - will create an evening centered around the timeless craft of stage acting and the community-driven spirit of Broadway. A VIP experience - named Zacapa XO x Baccarat Speakeasy - will offer an evening like no other.

"Community is the lifeforce of Zacapa Rum and as a brand we're focused on uplifting those who make our product possible," says Sam Salameh, Vice President Breakout Growth Brands, Diageo. "Our rum is made in the heart of Guatemala and forged by the local community, where we regularly employ 700 female artisans to provide viable pathways towards economic growth. And, like Baccarat, we place the highest emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail. We're proud to partner with like-minded organizations like Baccarat and the Tonys to celebrate the craft and incredible community that is Broadway in such a cultural cornerstone as Washington Heights."

The exclusive Zacapa XO x Baccarat speakeasy will be a lavish lounge for the stars as they enjoy an evening of peer celebration. Artfully incorporating dazzling lighting, decor and glassware from the House of Baccarat, the space will nod to the heritage and craftsmanship of Baccarat's 260-year history, alongside the signature experience of Zacapa XO, the brand's most luxurious expression. Zacapa Rum will work with Master Mixologist Lynnette Marrero and a supporting cast of talented local mixologists to craft bespoke cocktails inspired by the culture and community of Washington Heights. Those in attendance will have a choice of two original cocktails featuring Zacapa XO, crafted à la minute and presented in delicate crystal; each a trophy on its own.

"At Baccarat, we partner only with the best, and we pride ourselves on our pioneering spirit and our ability to bring light and joy to any occasion," said Adam Banfield, President and CEO of Baccarat North America. "Our partnership with Zacapa in support of the 76th Annual Tony Awards will honor the spirit of Washington Heights, the city of New York, and the timeless nature of Broadway and the craft of stage acting - bringing them together with all that Baccarat represents, to elevate each moment into one of celebration."

In addition to the Zacapa XO x Baccarat speakeasy that is exclusive to Tony Awards VIP guests, Zacapa Rum will have a presence at the official Tony Awards after party, complete with three additional Zacapa No. 23 serves to round out Lynnette Marrero's collection. The Zacapa Rum Tony Awards Cocktail Collection includes:

XO on a Cloud - A decadent serve combing Zacapa XO, Guatemalan Cold Brew, Pimento Bitters, and Spiced Cacao Simple Syrup, topped with a whisper of smoke

Zacapa Gold Fashioned - A tropical take on an Old Fashioned using Zacapa XO, Cinnamon Infused Agave Syrup, Banana Liqueur, and Mole Bitters, garnished a gold gilded banana leaf

Zacapa Piraguas - A twist on a Piragua - shaved ice topped with Zacapa No. 23 and a choice of three refreshing flavors - coconut, passion fruit, or pineapple

Palace Sparkler - A bracing, effervescent offering made with Zacapa No. 23, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Aromatic Bitters, and topped with Champagne

Showstopper- An herbaceous classic featuring Zacapa No. 23 with Oloroso Sherry, Simple Syrup, Yellow Chartreuse, aperitivo, and lemon juice

Consumers can follow along on Instagram @ZacapaRumUSA and @Baccarat to learn more, along with recipes and tips for recreating the Zacapa Rum x Baccarat Tony Awards Cocktails at home on Tonys night. For more information, please visit ZacapaRum.com and Baccarat.com .

The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality and master blending. The Zacapa story embodies the heart and soul of the powerful female artists behind it. Zacapa belongs on the tables of friends and communities, gathered to savor simple pleasures and strengthen connections. Zacapa's Master Blender of over 36 years, Lorena Vásquez is one of only a few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. She brings her expressive character and special approach to blending, harnessing the best ingredients from Guatemala to create one of the world's best-tasting rums. Zacapa has the honor of being the first brand to be inducted into the International Rum Festival's Hall of Fame. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit https://www.zacaparum.com/ .

About Baccarat

Founded in 1764, Baccarat, alchemist of joy and creator of enchanting worlds, is the fruit of a group of daring artisans who have transformed the four elements of nature – earth, air, fire and water – into crystal of unparalleled purity. By crafting true masterpieces, Baccarat has never ceased to surprise the world, garnering numerous awards at World Fairs and international exhibitions. This is how the name of a small town in eastern France, Baccarat, has over time become a symbol of the art of celebration and French joie de vivre. From Paris to Moscow, New York, Tokyo, Miami or Hong Kong, the unique experience of Baccarat's art de vivre can be found within its Houses, boutiques, restaurants, bars, hotels and lounges. Ahead of its 260th anniversary, Baccarat continues its international development, firmly anchored in its roots, and driven by the ambition to always fly higher. Discover the captivating world of Baccarat on www.baccarat.com and on www.instagram.com/baccarat

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About The Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

