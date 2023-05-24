Winston & Strawn Further Strengthens Miami Transactions Practice With Addition of David Wells

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that David Wells has joined the firm's Miami office as a partner in the Transactions Department and as a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions, Finance, and Private Equity Transactions practices.

David advises public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions. He has handled a broad array of transactions, including public company mergers, going-private transactions, strategic and financial investments and divestitures, public and private leveraged acquisitions and spin-offs, exchange offers, tender offers, and hostile-takeovers and defenses.

He also assists clients with public and private securities offerings including IPOs, registered direct offerings, secondary offerings, PIPEs, registered shelf offerings, and Regulation D and offshore offerings.

David represents a wide variety of clients, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, across diverse industries, such as life sciences and health care (including medical devices and biologics), telecommunications, media, retail, manufacturing, financial services and FinTech, real estate (including REITs), private investment funds, alternative energy, and infrastructure construction and development.

"Joining Winston's Miami office represents a unique opportunity to serve my clients in a truly entrepreneurial and collaborative setting that has the backing of a top-tier, global law firm," said David. "The well-rounded portfolio of practices that this office and the firm offer will enable me to provide the highest caliber of service to clients at both a regional and national level. It will also be a great pleasure to work alongside partners in Miami whom I have known and respected for decades."

"When we founded the Miami office just one year ago, our goal was to aggressively build a team of exceptional legal talent from South Florida that would fully integrate with the firm to provide both domestic and cross-border counsel to clients across a wide variety of industries around the world," said Enrique J. Martin, Miami office managing partner. "David's stellar reputation as one of the most experienced and technically proficient lawyers in South Florida significantly adds to our Miami office's transactional capabilities. In addition, his extensive experience representing health care providers and developers of medical devices and related technologies demonstrates our continuing commitment to serving clients operating and investing in the health care industry."

"David's arrival to Winston's Miami office adds tremendous value for our clients, and it builds on the great momentum we have established in the dynamic South Florida market," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His broad experience in M&A, private equity, and finance enhances the Miami team's service offering on behalf of our clients. We look forward to his contributions to the office's and the firm's strategic growth."

About our Miami office

Winston & Strawn's Miami office leverages the area's status as a dynamic financial hub, an epicenter of business activity spanning numerous industries, and a critical nexus point for banking and international trade with the United States, Latin America, and other parts of the world.

The office serves clients representing some of the global economy's strongest and fastest-growing sectors, including complex commercial litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency and blockchain, real estate, energy and infrastructure, and restructuring.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

