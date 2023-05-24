Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens Its First Location in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, May 27, Bringing Its Deliciously Unique Bakery Treats to Both Fans and Newcomers

Featuring bestsellers like Mango Supreme Cake, Butter Mamon and Chicken Empanada, the new store marks the international bakery brand's 40th location in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., the international bakery brand that offers a delicious array of unique sweet and savory baked goods, will celebrate the opening of its first location in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The new Red Ribbon bakery will be located at 8403 Highway 151 within the Shops at Westpointe, which enjoys proximity to Westover Marketplace, a dynamic regional shopping hub that serves the city's West Side area. The highly visible spot also offers convenient access to Highway 151 and Loop 410, two of the city's major thoroughfares. Red Ribbon's much-anticipated San Antonio debut marks its third location in the state of Texas and its 40th store in the U.S., as the bakery brand continues to open its doors in new cities across the country.

Red Ribbon specializes in offering delectable, superior-tasting baked goods that you won't find anywhere else. While the bakeshop is best known for its beautifully crafted cakes – considered a special celebration "must have" for many fans – Red Ribbon also features a mouth-watering line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that are perfect for everyday snacking occasions. For San Antonians who are curious to try the deliciousness of Red Ribbon for the first time, here are some of the best-selling items that have customers lining up when a new Red Ribbon comes to town:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The signature dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. Instantly recognized for its vibrant golden hues, it is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry. – The signature dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. Instantly recognized for its vibrant golden hues, it is made withbest mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its striking shade of purple. The unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs. – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its striking shade of purple. The unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts. – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

In addition to these best-sellers, customers can treat themselves to two new cakes that will be available at Red Ribbon's San Antonio location:

Ube Flan Cake – Fans of delicious caramel custard and real Philippine ube love the rich, flavorful combination of moist chiffon cake topped with creamy leche flan. – Fans of delicious caramel custard and real Philippine ube love the rich, flavorful combination of moist chiffon cake topped with creamy leche flan.

Rocky Road Cake – Devotees of the classic Rocky Road flavor profile will love digging into Red Ribbon's elevated take on this enduring classic; featuring three layers of rich chocolate pound cake filled with cashew nuts, marshmallows and chocolate cream, this richly textured confection is a chocolate lover's dream. – Devotees of the classic Rocky Road flavor profile will love digging into Red Ribbon's elevated take on this enduring classic; featuring three layers of rich chocolate pound cake filled with cashew nuts, marshmallows and chocolate cream, this richly textured confection is a chocolate lover's dream.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors. – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination. – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite. – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite.

Sweet Standouts for Those Craving Chocolate:

Black Forest Cake – This one is for chocoholics. Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls. – This one is for chocoholics. Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings. – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"For many of our fans, no holiday, family gathering, or other special occasion is complete without a special treat from Red Ribbon," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "From our iconic Mango Supreme Cake to our Butter Mamon pastries – and many other delicious goodies in between – we can't wait to introduce our unique bakery offerings to San Antonians who want to treat themselves and their families to something delightfully different that they won't find anywhere else."

For those eager to check out Red Ribbon's first San Antonio location , here are the key details to know:

Address: 8403 Highway 151, Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas , 78245

Hours of Operation: 9AM – 9PM , seven days a week

Online Ordering Channels: Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the : Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the Red Ribbon website ; and the DoorDash delivery platform (activated a few days after opening).

Red Ribbon's new home in San Antonio joins the brand's two existing bakeshops in the Lone Star State, both of which are in the city of Houston (13421 Westheimer Road and 8001 South Main Street). In the coming months, Red Ribbon will be making its premiere in more U.S. locales, including Wheaton, MD, which will be its first location in that state, and Brooklyn, NY, which will join its existing location in the neighboring borough of Queens, NY.

To learn more about Red Ribbon, including its U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping services, please visit redribbonbakeshop.com. Red Ribbon fans can follow @RedRibbonUSA on Facebook and @redribbonusa on Instagram for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations globally, including 40 in the U.S. that span the following states: California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A.", and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

In 2020, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's manufacturing facilities in California and New Jersey have both received Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

