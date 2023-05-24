Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium

Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium

Visit Booth #1947 to speak with experts and learn more about our portfolio of RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium ("IMS") in San Diego, California, June 13th-15th. Experts from Quantic and their businesses Quantic Corry, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Evans, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics), Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Paktron, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic Ticer, Quantic TRM, Quantic UTC, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will be showcasing a wide range of products and solutions in Booth #1947.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

Quantic to showcase a broad portfolio of RF/MW and power products at the International Microwave Symposium, Booth #1947.

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics with our portfolio of mission-critical RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products. Our reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built components and integrated assemblies provide customers with a quantum improvement in speed, power, and density.

Visit Booth #1947 to learn more about our solutions:

RF & Microwave:

Power Products:

Quantic will also present three MicroApps sessions:

Introducing a Patented Ceramic Capacitor for Next Gen RFMW

Practical Design Guidance to Avoid Multipaction in RF Devices

Crystal Oscillators for Low Earth Orbit Applications, What You Need to Know

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Williams

Marketing Programs Manager

b.williams@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantic Electronics