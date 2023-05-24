Harmonic Expands Fiber Broadband Portfolio with New Hardened Switch for 10G Fiber Deployments

Harmonic's Hardened Switch Simplifies Deployment of 10G PON and 25G Business-Class Services for Areas Leveraging Outdoor Telco Cabinets

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the expansion of its fiber broadband portfolio with the new Wharf hardened switch for high-density remote optical line termination (R-OLT) applications. The Wharf switch delivers reliable, ultra-fast broadband speeds to high-density service areas and accelerates time to market of XGS-PON or 10G-EPON fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services alongside 25/40/100G business-class services from outdoor cabinetry.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As speed wars intensify, operators are under pressure to compete for subscribers in both residential and enterprise segments," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "The compact Wharf chassis easily fits into traditional telco-style infrastructure, and leveraging Harmonic's virtualized core, provides operators with a one-stop solution for 10G fiber services and business-class connectivity."

The Wharf switch offers transport and aggregation with 24 10/25G Ethernet ports alongside an array of 100G and 400G ports, enabling all services to achieve full simultaneous line rate. Coupled with Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning virtualized core and Fin R-OLT pluggable, the multi-purpose Wharf switch enables up to 20 10G PON utilizing either ITU XGS-PON or CableLabs 10G-EPON standards.

The Wharf switch is now available to operators. Harmonic powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will showcase its virtualized core and new Wharf switch at ANGA COM in hall 8, booth C35. To schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/anga-com. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.