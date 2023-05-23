Magna5 Selected as a 2023 Top Workplaces Winner

Managed IT Service firm nationally recognized for Culture Excellence in Leadership and Innovation

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5 has the privilege to announce today that it has been distinguished in the 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards in the areas of Leadership and Innovation for those companies surveyed with 150 to 499 employees. The rankings were published by Energage, a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations and are based solely on employee feedback to determine the Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. For the 2023 awards, Magna5 was singled out in the following areas:

Leadership

The Top Workplaces for Leadership award celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction. They listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision making.

Innovation

The Top Workplaces for Innovation award recognizes organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

"As a managed IT services firm, Magna5 values the contributions and unique capabilities of every one of our employees, and we work hard to earn and maintain their trust. We strive to create a culture that supports each of them as valued professionals and we are sincerely grateful for their tireless efforts to provide world-class services to our clients," commented Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "We are deeply appreciative that our team not only recognizes but works together to foster the positive corporate culture that we wish to have at Magna5."

Top Workplaces awards are based on the results of a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey which is compared across organizations of similar size.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information visit www.magna5.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. National awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, and Progressive Insurance. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

