TEAMSTERS: TRANSDEV REFUSES TO BARGAIN IN GOOD FAITH, MISLEADS GENERAL PUBLIC

CHULA VISTA, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdev workers represented by Teamsters Local 683 who provide transportation services for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) are on an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. While workers have been on the picket line since May 16, Transdev has refused to negotiate with Local 683 and has made false statements to the media regarding the status of negotiations.

The following is a statement from Jose Puga, Vice President and Business Agent at Local 683:

"Transdev bus workers who provide transportation services for San Diego MTS are on strike because their employer requires them to work under inhumane conditions. Workers are on strike because they want sanitary bathrooms and safe places to take breaks, and Transdev has refused to bargain in good faith to address these conditions.

"Workers have been subject to these grotesque conditions for longer than the six months we had been in negotiations. We are on strike because Transdev has refused to offer workers a fair new contract and has failed to address these appalling conditions.

"While Transdev and MTS put out statements about the 'active negotiations' and how they remain 'hopeful' the strike will end soon, Local 683 wants to make it clear that there are currently no ongoing negotiations.

"Transdev's final offer to the workers was rejected and the company has not come back to the table since.

"Local 683 is ready to get back to the negotiating table, work out these issues, and secure our members the best contract possible. We are waiting on Transdev."

Teamsters Local 683 represents 2,700 workers in a variety of industries in Southern California.

