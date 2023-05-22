Student Insurance Attends 2023 Association Of Chief Business Officials Spring Conference, Celebrates 20th Year As A Gold Sponsor Of Annual Event

Lake Tahoe conference draws business officers together to identify issues affecting California's 116 community colleges

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Insurance ("SI") , a division of Venbrook Insurance Services ("Venbrook") and one of California's largest insurers providing health and accident plans to primary and secondary schools, today announced its attendance at the Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Spring event May 22-24. 2023 marks the 20th year that Student Insurance has been a Gold Sponsor of the annual event, which serves as a gathering of Chief Business Officials with a mission to address issues impacting 1.8 million students at community colleges throughout California.

Kimberly Rowan, Vice President of Student Insurance, will attend this year's event. Kimberly is a student healthcare expert and will be available to share risk management strategies and discuss health and accident policy options with this year's attendees.

Contact Kimberly at 818-447-8089 or kimberly@studentinsuranceusa.com to grab a coffee and learn more about Student Insurance Health and Accident plans.

About Student Insurance

Youth Insurance Agency, Inc. ("Student Insurance") is one of California's largest insurers of primary and secondary schools providing health, accident, and student insurance plans to k-12 schools and colleges. For the past 70 years, our plans have focused on health and protection services to help domestic and international students, student-athletes, individuals, families, and educators navigate the complex healthcare system and improve their quality of life. Student Insurance is a division of Venbrook Insurance Services, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Find out more at www.studentinsuranceusa.com.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

