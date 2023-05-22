Judy Buchholz of Pega Named to CRN's 2023 Channel Chiefs List

Nine additional Pega professionals recognized by CRN for IT channel impact and growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems, to its 2023 list of Channel Chiefs. In addition, nine Pega professionals have been named in the 2023 CRN Women of the Channel list, recognizing that their vision, expertise, and contributions have a daily impact on the industry.

Buchholz took over as senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem late last year, acting as the connective vision for the partner ecosystem across the business. Under Buchholz's leadership, the ecosystem team has focused on bolstering our partners' ability to deliver excellent client outcomes to ensure Pega is positioned for future success. The industry has received this positively, with CRN Magazine naming Pega Partners in its 2023 5-Star Partner Program Guide, a list of the most notable partner programs from leading technology vendors.

Earlier this year, CRN Magazine named Buchholz to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. The annual list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

In addition, nine other Pega professionals were named in the 2023 Women of the Channel Awards for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and advocacy, impacting growth and innovation in the channel while supporting partners and customers with exceptional leadership. These professionals demonstrate Pega's commitment to developing and advancing its diverse talent into mid, senior, and executive-level positions. They include:

Jamie Mendez , vice president, global partner ecosystem transformation and programs

Karen Griffith , senior director, partner marketing

Kimberly Hawkins , director, global partner management

Lena Lisitskaya, senior manager Pega Launchpad GTM execution

Lisa Hansoty , senior director, global partner management

Megan Jackson , digital partner campaign manager

Sarah Huang , director, global partner management

Siaron van Wetten, senior director, global partner management

Suzanne Clayton , senior director, global partner management

Quotes & Commentary

"We believe our partner ecosystem is comprised of the best and brightest talent in the market," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem, Pega. "Having nine Pega professionals recognized by CRN's Women of the Channel list and the partner program recognized as 5-Star validates our reinvigorated client-first, partner-centric strategy is working. I'm honored to be recognized as a 2023 Channel Chief and credit this achievement to everyone in the Pega community who has contributed to the continued growth of our ecosystem."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

