bedra Vietnam Attends FABTECH Mexico 2023 with its Full Lineup of Copper Alloy Wires and Rods

MEXICO CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. ("bedra Vietnam"), a subsidiary of the international manufacturer of high-quality precision wires of non-ferrous metals, Berkenhoff GmbH, presented at FABTECH Mexico 2023 to showcase its innovations in precision alloy materials that cover an extensive portfolio of copper alloy wires and rods designed and manufactured to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.

bedra Vietnam in Fabtech Mexico (PRNewswire)

Every year, FABTECH, one of the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing events in North America, attracts visitors from all over the world with a spellbinding spectacle of cutting-edge technology, awe-inspiring machinery, and ground-breaking solutions. From May 16 to 18, 2023, Centre Citibanamex converted into an area of over 100,000 net square feet, where global exhibitors took center stage, eagerly seeking the trends of the ever-evolving metalworking world.

A wide range of bedra Vietnam's alloy offerings of various specifications and sizes were on display at its booth, including its copper alloy wires with a diameter of 1.0-2.0mm and copper alloy rods with a diameter ranging from 1.5-112mm. Its copper alloy wires boast industry-leading corrosion and wear resistance, while the company's copper alloy rods, which come in a wide range of shapes, ensure great machinability and performance, suitable for applications requiring materials with high strength and durability.

During the event, bedra Vietnam's experts also engaged with visitors and clients and connected with prospective partners at its booth, introducing attendees to the company's best-in-class manufacturing technology and capacity that leads the industry innovation.

With over 130 years of innovative R&D, production, and sales of high-end alloy materials, Berkenhoff lays the foundation for bedra Vietnam's continuous excellence. Employing a systematic and standardized management model, bedra Vietnam ensures its German-quality consistency, making it one of the select global manufacturers that oversees the entire production chain, encompassing casting, rolling, drawing, annealing, and electroplating.

bedra Vietnam also leverages its expertise and technological prowess to push the boundaries of innovation in high-tech precision alloys, with a state-of-the-art production line allowing it to achieve consistently high manufacturing quality. At the event, bedra Vietnam also introduced its fully automatic alloy melting furnace, fully automatic SMS combined drawing machine, and Danieli 3600-ton extrusion press, which enables the company to offer products with standard-setting quality and precision.

Now, bedra's high-performance alloy materials, which cover over 100 types of products, provide reliable solutions for over 30 industries, from automotive, engineering machinery, and marine engineering to new energy, consumer electronics, and railways. bedra Vietnam also offers customized solutions to customers worldwide, enhancing their efficiency and enabling them to maintain high levels of safety throughout the production process.

About bedra Vietnam

At a cost of $150 million, bedra Vietnam, the world's first 53,000-tonne per annum copper alloy bar and wire production facility in Asia, is always committed to its mission of increasing efficiency of customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd.