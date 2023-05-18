Winston & Strawn Welcomes Partner Erin Weber Back to Firm's Chicago Office

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that former partner Erin (Kartheiser) Weber has returned to the firm's Chicago office. She rejoins as a member of the firm's Transactions Department and the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (EBEC) Practice.

Erin was a partner at Winston and worked at the firm for nearly 19 years. She returns after serving as Senior Vice President of Total Rewards and ERISA Counsel at Reyes Holdings, a global leader in the production and distribution of food and beverage products.

Erin represents large corporations, both public and private, in connection with their full range of employee benefits matters, including retirement plans, health and welfare benefits, fiduciary guidance, employee benefit-related tax and securities issues, executive compensation and ERISA litigation. She has extensive experience representing employers in the negotiation of trustee, third-party administrator, recordkeeper, and other outside vendor agreements.

"Companies large and small are experiencing generational shifts in their workforce," said Erin. "Keeping up with ERISA and other executive benefits changes that impact retirees while also working to retain and compensate current employees in a tight labor market is challenging. I look forward to helping familiar and new clients navigate these issues."

"The demand for sophisticated benefits and ERISA counsel continues to be a top concern across our key practices," said Cardelle Spangler, managing partner of Winston's Chicago office. "We are excited to welcome Erin back, as her in-depth knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our clients here in Chicago and around the country."

"Erin has a long and distinguished record here at Winston, and we are delighted to welcome her back," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Our clients will have the great benefit of her in-house experience combined with the tremendous knowledge she gained as a lawyer at our firm."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

