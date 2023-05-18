Vanderbilt University and Electrada Team To Launch Electric Shuttle Program

Student shuttle buses further reduce Vanderbilt's carbon footprint.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrada, an electric fuel solutions company, today announced that Vanderbilt University continues to reduce its carbon footprint through Electrada's complete electric fuel solution, leading to the private research institution's VandyRide shuttles fleet's transition to all EVs. With the electric VandyRide shuttle buses in service for the Fall 2023 semester, Vanderbilt continues to contribute to its carbon neutrality.

"Vanderbilt is committed to lowering its carbon footprint, so switching to electric vehicles in our shuttle fleet is a top priority," said Lindsay Ganson, assistant director of mobility at Vanderbilt University. "We're so excited to have our shuttles in action before the fall semester begins and are looking forward to working with Electrada on our electric fuel needs."

Electrada's 360 Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) offers fleet operators across multiple vehicle classes and sectors a fully capitalized and performance-contracted electrification solution that simplifies the transition to electric vehicles. This unique approach to fleet electrification provides a predictably priced contract that eliminates the upfront capital investment, technology and energy cost risks that often prevent organizations from adopting a robust EV program.

Key to Vanderbilt's decision to launch its electrification strategy was the collaborative approach provided through Electrada's partnership with Holman, a global automotive service organization, which provides EV fleet management to Vanderbilt. Holman and Electrada have previously provided integrated electrification solutions in the logistics and telecom sectors, where like at Vanderbilt, asset performance and predictable electric fuel pricing are critical factors.

"Universities around the country have instituted sustainability goals to reduce or eliminate their carbon footprint. Fleet electrification is a visible, ROI-based means to materially advancing these objectives. We're proud to support Vanderbilt's unique FutureVU efforts as a national leader in higher education," said Kevin Kushman, Electrada's CEO. "Our 360 CaaS model presents the integrated electric fuel solution required across both local and national footprints, where use cases, duty cycles, utilities and energy prices call for a strong and knowledgeable partner."

About Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a globally renowned research university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Ranked No. 13 among national universities, Vanderbilt offers an immersive living-learning undergraduate experience, with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, engineering, music, education and human development. The university also is home to nationally and internationally recognized graduate schools of law, education, business, medicine, nursing and divinity, and offers robust graduate-degree programs across a range of academic disciplines. Vanderbilt is committed to inclusive excellence, drawing the world's brightest students, faculty and distinguished visitors from across all cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds and provides a collaborative atmosphere of discovery that drives positive change in the world. Learn more at www.vanderbilt.edu.

About Electrada

Electrada is a Cincinnati-based developer, owner, and operator of electric vehicle infrastructure and related energy assets, serving multiple transportation segments using its unique 360 Charging-as-a-Service solutions. Electrada partners with fleets to expertly design and build a 100% tailored EV charging solution, then invests all the capital required to deliver a complete electric fuel program for a decade or longer at an electric-fueled cost per mile that's lower than liquid fuel from day one. Electrada clients only pay for their electric fuel needs – with no disruption to their operations. Electrada, founded in 2020 by energy, mobility, and utility experts, is a BlackRock Climate Infrastructure portfolio company established to build and support high-performance EV infrastructure across North America.

