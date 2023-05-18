The nation's leading off-site airport parking provider now allows customers to reserve affordable parking in additional cities through its extended network

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, announces the launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com, a brand-new website that makes it easier than ever to reserve affordable parking at airports across the country. This sister website to PNF.com includes Park 'N Fly's own locations as well as partner facilities to dramatically expand accessibility to budget-friendly airport parking.

Park ‘N Fly Announces the Relaunch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com (PRNewswire)

ParkRideFlyUSA.com is also poised to become any traveler's go-to resource with airport-specific information that includes dining and shopping guides, maps, customer reviews and more.

According to Park 'N Fly CEO Tony Paalz, "We're excited to offer customers the ability to reserve off-site airport parking at facilities beyond our own, while remaining committed to providing the convenience and affordability they have come to rely on Park 'N Fly for. By including access to our entire partner network on one website, travelers can now enjoy stress-free airport parking across the US."

Vice President of PNF Network Brett Bodenan is especially enthusiastic about the launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com. "Online user experience has always been one of Park 'N Fly's top priorities, and we're taking it to the next level with this new site. We've included all the features our customers love, such as the ability to make a reservation with just a few clicks and offering easy to identify affordable pricing around the country. With an entirely new design, it's even easier for customers to reserve parking across the nation and get the best available pricing."

The launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com is just the latest step in Park 'N Fly's ongoing commitment to customer service. Now, expanded accessibility joins the convenience and affordability that has made Park 'N Fly the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider for more than 55 years.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

Media Contact

Anne Edwards

Chief Marketing Officer

Park 'N Fly

(404) 364 -8157

aedwards@pnf.com

PNF Hartford Lot Shuttle Entrance (PRNewswire)

SP Fly (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Park 'N Fly