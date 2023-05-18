DDN QLC SSD Storage Delivers 10X Speed for AI and Data Centers at Any Scale

Novel Architecture from DDN Combines QLC and TLC SSD with Disk Drives and AI Compression Technology for Cost Optimized, Energy Efficient Hybrid Storage

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced a major breakthrough for its all flash and hybrid storage solutions. DDN's parallel file system technology, combined with AI and data center specific data compression, delivers the highest performance efficiency straight into generative AI, machine learning and other enterprise high-performance applications.

Eliminating the need for complex networking and heavily bottlenecked performance found in other data storage solutions, DDN's new AI400X2 QLC and hybrid storage arrays combine DDN's parallel file system with novel client-side data compression, increasing performance by 10x, growing effective capacity by up to 15x and reducing data center footprint by 2x.

By owning and optimizing the entire data path, DDN appliances directly impact application performance. In addition, the platform requires less infrastructure, reduces power draw and lowers the consumption of data center real estate.

"Today's QLC scale-out NAS systems offer low cost and high capacity, but they are extremely inefficient with IOPS, throughput and latencies, making them unusable for high-performance environments such as AI, machine learning, and real-time applications," said Dr. James Coomer, SVP of Products, DDN. "Our parallel file system and data compression technologies which power DDN's new AI400X2 QLC and hybrid storage arrays, solve the challenges in these at-scale and high-performance environments, delivering a magnitude of improvements and benefits for our customers."

AI storage requires purpose-built infrastructure designed to accommodate data-hungry workflows. While generative AI is grabbing headlines, other promising applications like ultra-realistic 3D and immersive universes in gaming, sophisticated new protein and molecule creations for drug discovery, and autonomous driving are also driving the need for efficient, dependable performance that can readily scale.

Starting as small as a single 2U appliance with no additional components, customers can expand storage capabilities by adding additional appliances or enclosures without rearchitecting to meet expanding performance or capacity requirements. Furthermore, DDN's EXAScaler® parallel file system with client-side compression can improve performance by trading network traffic for more available CPU cycles. DDN's new, highly efficient QLC storage platform is the only solution in the industry to make the management of generative AI achievable.

As a leader in AI and multi-cloud data management solutions, DDN offers high performance and flexible storage, optimized storage for any workflow at any scale. DDN's all-TLC flash-based systems deliver the best IOPS and throughput per rack, with up to 70M IOPS in a single rack. Its hybrid solution with TLC flash and traditional disk drives offers the best price per TB at 20PB per rack. The new QLC flash system provides the best price per flash TB with up to 14M IOPS in a single rack and the highest storage density.

The DDN AI400X2 QLC systems range from 2.9 PB-7.3 TB and effective capacity from 4.7 PB – 11.7 PB using a conservative compression rate of 2x. DDN intends to begin shipping its QLC-based solutions in Q3 of 2023.

DDN is exhibiting at ISC High Performance 2023 from May 22 to 25 in Hamburg, Germany. The DDN booth (C319) will offer technical presentations and panels and offer visitors face-to-face time with experts.

DDN will host its annual User Group Conference, "Data, HPC and AI Summit," during ISC23. The User Group event will include the latest on DDN's vision for what's next in AI and HPC data management. The event brings together the best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists, and technologists to share how leading organizations are executing cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives, transforming the energy, finance, education, research, and manufacturing industries on a global scale.

Learn more about DDN at ISC23 here: www.ddn.com/company/events/isc-hpc-2023/

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for enterprise at scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, data management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

