Corporate Tax Attorney Christine Lane Joins Crowell & Moring

WASHINGTON , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine K. Lane has joined Crowell & Moring as co-chair of the Tax Group, expanding the firm's ability to handle the U.S. federal tax aspects of complex business transactions, including domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and recapitalizations.

Lane brings in-depth experience guiding clients on all aspects of tax planning for corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and reorganizations, as well as advising on structuring, both in the context of IPOs and private equity/private placements, for established and early-stage growth companies. In particular, Lane has advised on the structuring of emerging companies with a focus on AI development. She frequently counsels U.S. and foreign insurers and reinsurers with respect to such transactions. Her work has spanned sectors, including health care and life sciences, technology, insurance, and manufacturing. Lane has experience handling matters before the IRS and the Treasury Department.

"Christine's deep transactional background allows her to slot right into our corporate work, especially on M&A matters," said Jennifer K. Grady, co-chair of Crowell's Transactional Department. "Her ability to guide clients through the entire lifecycle of a deal, understanding the tax implications and structures required before corporate teams are even brought in, is an incredible asset."

Lane joins Crowell after spending a decade at Hogan Lovells where she represented a wide range of clients across industries, including Fortune 50 and 100 clients. Her experience includes representing GE Healthcare in its acquisition of Thermo Fisher's cell culture, gene modulation, and magnetic beads businesses for approximately $1.06 billion and the 3M Company in its $1.037 billion acquisition of the Polypore separations media business. Lane also represented a publicly traded, major player in the health care industry on multiple transactions over the past decade.

Lane formerly worked as an attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS where she focused on the taxation of insurance companies, products, and transactions involving both life and property and casualty insurance companies. During her government service, Lane also handled a variety of tax matters before the United States Tax Court and United States Bankruptcy Court, holding the position of Special Assistant United States Attorney.

"We are proud to have such a diverse and talented tax group, and Christine will play an important role as we continue to expand our team and deepen our capabilities," said S. Starling Marshall, co-chair of the firm's Tax Group.

Lane earned her law degree at Florida State University College of Law, LL.M in Tax from Georgetown University Law Center, and undergraduate degree from the University of Miami.

"Crowell's entrepreneurial spirit and growth mindset really drew me in, as well as the way Crowell lawyers collaborate across practice groups to achieve the best results for their clients," Lane said. "Having known and worked alongside Crowell attorneys, I also implicitly understand the high caliber of work and client service happening here every day."

