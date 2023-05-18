BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH AND COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER FOOTPRINT

CINCINNATI and RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the U.S., and Compass Surgical Partners, an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management partner, today announced a strategic partnership to expand outpatient surgical care. Together, BSMH and Compass Surgical Partners are planning to partner on multiple ASC projects in 2023, with additional projects to follow in 2024 and beyond.

Our partnership is rooted in a mutual commitment to improving the lives of both patients and providers in the community.

"Providing quality outpatient surgical care is an important investment for the communities we serve, enabling us to expand access to care for patients in a way that is accessible and appropriate for their individual care needs," said Don Kline, Chief Operating Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Compass Surgical Partners' expertise in creating patient-centered ambulatory surgical centers, coupled with their successful track record of leadership in this important space, makes them an ideal partner for this long-term initiative."

"Compass Surgical Partners is proud to partner with Bon Secours Mercy Health. This collaboration will amplify the impact both organizations have on bringing high-quality, affordable surgical care out into the community," said Sean Rambo, President of Compass Surgical Partners. "As the next generation of procedures moves out of the hospital and into an ASC environment, we are honored to have the opportunity to provide our expertise and operational platform to help care for patients."

Moving a patient's surgical procedure, when applicable, from a hospital outpatient setting to an ASC allows patients' pre- and post-op care to be more highly tailored to a particular procedure, and physicians are able to operate with their own teams in customized operating rooms. The result is a patient-focused care model that is both convenient and cost-efficient in a setting that many physicians also prefer.

"Our partnership with Bon Secours Mercy Health is rooted in our mutual commitment to improving the lives of both patients and providers in the communities we serve," said DJ Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Compass Surgical Partners. "We look forward to working together to identify new opportunities where ASCs can expand access to surgical care."

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 48 hospitals. In 2022, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation, workforce development and other social determinants of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) management partner with deep experience in outpatient orthopedics and spine. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ambulatory surgery centers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

