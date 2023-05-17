PODX GO Unveils the Grande S1 on Indiegogo, the World's First Self-Folding Mobile Home

ONTARIO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PODX GO, a trailblazing California-based company in the tiny house sector, proudly announces the highly anticipated unveiling of its latest groundbreaking product, the Grande S1. This innovative self-folding tiny house on wheels is set to redefine the way people experience mobile living and affordable housing solutions. The company initially introduced the Grande S1 to the world on March 23, 2023, through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tiny-house-world-s-first-self-folding-mobile-home#/.

The Grande S1 Model (PRNewswire)

" In the last month, our inbox and phone lines have been buzzing nonstop with inquiries about the Grande S1. People are genuinely taken aback by its jaw-dropping affordability, roomy design, and mind-blowing self-folding features, not to mention the Renogy off-grid solutions and pre-installed Edge ONE smart home system. Yet, just like any groundbreaking product, skeptics have raised their eyebrows, doubting the feasibility and functionality of this innovation." said Leopold Henrich, customer support specialist at PODX GO. "We are absolutely delighted to announce the long-awaited arrival of the Grande S1 in the real world! "

To provide an authentic experience and offer a glimpse behind the scenes of PODX GO's production process, PODX GO has recently released captivating videos on YouTube showcasing the genuine Grande S1 and their state-of-the-art factory.

The YouTube video showcases the impressive Grande S1 being effortlessly towed by a Ford F250 truck. This compact home boasts user-friendly button controls that seamlessly convert it from a trailer into a spacious 364 sq. ft living space. The robust chassis and sturdy home structure radiate strength and durability. Adding to its charm, the exterior ambient lighting offers the flexibility to change colors, elevating its visual appeal. Step inside, and you'll find the Grande S1 equipped with all the essential living areas and thoughtfully furnished with folding furniture options. It also incorporates the cutting-edge Edge ONE, the all-in-one smart home system, and utilizes Renogy's off-grid energy solutions (1400 watts solar and 4.8kWh energy storage), ensuring a comfortable and sustainable lifestyle.

PODX GO's foldable tiny house design prioritizes mobility and efficient use of spaces, with NOAH certification. Currently, there are three floor- plans available that feature a compact style that enables customers to conveniently store their full-size bed, sofa, and kitchen counter by folding them against the wall when requiring additional floor space.

PODX GO stands out among other companies in the tiny house industry, like Boxabl, due to its strong emphasis on accessibility and sustainability. It presents an ideal housing solution for individuals in search of an affordable and mobile living option, with the added benefit of being ready for occupancy within a remarkable 90-day timeframe.

PODX GO is currently seeking dealer partners to expand its showroom presence across the state. As part of their growth strategy, they have plans to organize an open day event in Ontario, California, following the successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Learn more about PODX GO and Grande S1 at https://www.podxgo.com

