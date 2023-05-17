Orokii Partners with Facephi for a Seamless and Better User Onboarding Experience

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orokii, a Fintech that provides P2P and B2B payment remittance solutions for its customers to transfer money instantly nationally and internationally, has launched a new digital identification using Facephi's biometric technology. The new solution provides its customers with a seamless and better user onboarding experience with enhanced security.

Orokii partners with Facephi for a seamless and frictionless biometric user onboarding experience.

Orokii customers can now open an account and start carrying out transactions with their mobile phones after onboarding with Facephi's technology. Using the unique and non-transferable biometric pattern obtained from the users' faces with a selfie, Orokii can identify them securely, significantly improving user experience.

Orokii thus minimizes the risk of identity theft fraud, the main threat to the financial sector. "Implementing Facephi biometric technology for onboarding and fraud prevention provides Orokii with two essential elements – better user experience and a significant reduction in identity fraud with tampered credentials," according to Bisi Adedokun, founder and CEO of Orokii.

For Facephi, implementing this project is "an important step for introducing ourselves into the US, an exciting market with great growth potential and a very mature fintech industry. This is one of the main verticals defined in our expansion strategy. We will continue to explore possibilities in North America," said Javier Mira, CEO and Chairman of Facephi.

About Orokii

Orokii is a US-based company that provides P2P and B2B payment solutions that enable individual users and businesses to send money nationally and internationally. Users send money using the Orokii App at significantly low fees and fast delivery time—lower transaction fees and timely delivery help promote financial inclusion.

About Facephi

Facephi: secure, quick, and user-friendly technology. Experts in user digital identity verification, specializing in digital onboarding and biometric authentication solutions, and founded to create faster, accessible, and fraud-free digital processes. It is committed to innovating artificial intelligence and machine learning through blockchain technology and decentralized digital identity to achieve this goal. Facephi already has more than 300 million users worldwide and over 250 clients, with a retention rate of over 95%.

