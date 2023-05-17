Linux Foundation Energy Experiences Continued Momentum with New Power Grid Model Project, New Members Ahead of LF Energy Summit

Power Grid Model, the fourth new LF Energy project of 2023, brings total hosted projects to 25 and two new members grows the community to nearly 70. Meet project contributors and members at LF Energy Summit, June 1-2 in Paris.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our global economies, is announcing recent momentum including two new members; the release of our 25th project, Power Grid Model; and the graduation of two projects to Early Adoption. These announcements demonstrate the growing community commitment to LF Energy and its mission of creating a technology ecosystem to support rapid decarbonization.

New Power Grid Model Project Assists With Grid Planning and Congestion Management

In pursuit of that mission, LF Energy is announcing that the Power Grid Model project, which originated at Alliander, has been accepted into the foundation. Power Grid Model is a high-performance Python/C++ library for steady-state distribution power system analysis.

The project will provide benefits to utilities in the areas of short term real-time state estimation and forecasting, long term grid planning, and congestion management. The code base is open and available for use and further contribution from the community.

Attendees at LF Energy Summit can learn more about the project in the " Power Grid Model: A High-Performance Distribution Grid Calculation Library " session from Yu (Tony) Xiang of Alliander.

EVerest and SEAPATH Projects Graduate to Early Adoption

Existing LF Energy projects have also continued to advance, with two recently graduating from Incubation to Early Adoption projects, joining Grid Exchange Fabric, OperatorFabric, PowSyBl, and SOGNO at that stage. Early Adoption stage projects are focused on industry adoption and have completed the necessary steps for end-users to be able to consider these projects for production deployments.

The newly graduated projects are:

EVerest , originally contributed by Pionix, aims to develop and maintain an open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure. Attendees at upcoming events can learn more about the project in these sessions: , originally contributed by Pionix, aims to develop and maintain an open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure. Attendees at upcoming events can learn more about the project in these sessions:

SEAPATH , which originated with RTE and Savoir-faire Linux, aims at developing a reference design, industrial grade open source real-time platform to run virtualized automation and protection applications, initially for the power grid industry and potentially beyond. Attendees at upcoming events can learn more about the project in these sessions: , which originated with RTE and Savoir-faire Linux, aims at developing a reference design, industrial grade open source real-time platform to run virtualized automation and protection applications, initially for the power grid industry and potentially beyond. Attendees at upcoming events can learn more about the project in these sessions:

Aspen Technology and chargebyte Bring LF Energy to Nearly 70 Members

In a further sign of growth of LF Energy, Aspen Technology and chargebyte have both joined LF Energy as General Members. LF Energy members provide funding and resources to support the foundation's mission of building a unified approach to developing non-differentiating code that can enable utilities, grid operators, electric vehicle makers, energy saving companies and others to develop and implement technologies to transform the power sector.

LF Energy Summit Comes to Paris, June 1-2

LF Energy Summit is coming to Paris June 1-2, 2023, gathering members of the LF Energy community including foundation members, developers, vendors, utility end users and other energy industry stakeholders to learn about LF Energy and its projects. The event will provide the opportunity to collaborate and share best practices for developing and implementing open source technologies and standards in the power sector. Keynotes include presentations by the International Energy Agency, US Federal Energy Management Program, Government of Ireland, and more.

In-person registration fees increase from $250 to $400 on May 20. Virtual attendance is also available for those unable to travel to Paris for only $25.

LF Energy Embedded Summit is also taking place June 30, 2023 in Prague as part of Embedded Open Source Summit. The schedule and registration are both available.

New LFEnergy.org Website

Finally, LF Energy has launched a revamped website at www.lfenergy.org . The new site features an improved user experience and revised look-and-feel, along with new content and resources.

"The LF Energy community continues to step up to advance essential technologies to drive the energy transition as demonstrated by these new members, and new and advancing projects," said Linux Foundation General Manager of Networking, Arpit Joshipura. "Reaching 25 open source projects and 70 member organizations is a huge milestone for LF Energy, but we cannot move fast enough. We encourage more organizations ranging from utilities to vendors, governments, academia, and others to get involved and help us redesign the energy industry."

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. Strategic Members include Alliander, Google, Microsoft, RTE and Shell, in addition to over 50 General and Associate Members from across the energy industry, technology, academia, and government. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org

