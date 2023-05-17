GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License for Gameloft's Acclaimed Dungeon Hunter Franchise

Mercenaries and Bounty Hunters will soon be back in business once the iconic ARPG dungeon crawler returns later this year

HONG KONG, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile game development and publishing company GOAT Games is announcing its license to develop and publish the next mobile iteration in Gameloft's iconic Dungeon Hunter franchise, slated for release by the end of 2023.

(PRNewswire)

The next Dungeon Hunter game will stay true to what made the franchise so successful for nearly 14 years: slaying countless enemies, completing quests through a combination of skills and wits, and earning tons of loot while bringing peace back to the kingdom. Building upon those key pillars, players can expect next level immersion in part due to upgraded visuals capable of delivering spectacular battle scenes, special effects, and in-game actions. Players will be able to customize and craft the right gear for the job, fight with friends in co-op arenas, or turn on those same "friends" to show off their battle skills in action-packed PVP modes. New features will be added shortly after launch to both improve the Dungeon Hunter experience and offer players plenty of surprises.

"Today is a day millions of Dungeon Hunter fans – myself included – have been dreaming about shortly after the release of Dungeon Hunter 5 back in 2015," says Machine Ma, VP of GOAT Games. "We are driven to create a game that not only caters to Dungeon Hunter fans, but also offers a unique action RPG experience that will keep players engaged and excited for years to come!"

"Dungeon Hunter is one of our longest-running series and we're thrilled to be working with GOAT Games to create the next mainline game," says Guilherme Lachaut, Chief Sales Officer at Gameloft. "With an already impressive stable of games like Dragon Storm Fantasy, we're confident they will be able to produce a Dungeon Hunter experience that fans of the series are going to love."

The original Dungeon Hunter was released In October 2009 with the series becoming one of the most popular action RPG franchises ever on mobile, reaching over 120 million downloads worldwide. The combination of stunning graphics, immersive storyline, and engaging gameplay all wrapped in a dark fantasy world has kept players returning to this iconic series for many years.

For more information, please visit our Facebook page.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOAT Games