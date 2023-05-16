IT'S DADS & GRADS SEASON AT BUILD-A-BEAR

Head to Build-A-Bear Workshop for unexpected and perfect gifts

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has everything to celebrate Dads and Grads this summer with a fun selection of unique Father's Day and Graduation gifts. Shopping starts now for the upcoming Father's Day celebrations on June 18, and graduation party season has kicked off for the Class of 2023. Build-A-Bear invites guests to think beyond the traditional "tie and pen gifts" with personalized options available for these BEARY special celebrations.

Build-A-Bear has everything to celebrate Dads and Grads with a fun selection of unique Father's Day and Graduation gifts

DAD JOKES ALLOWED

Show your love for the dads in your life with the best gifts in the Build-A-Bear Father's Day Giftshop. All dad jokes aside, the coolest gifts include furry friends with funny tee shirts to make him laugh and accessories to give a nod to dad's favorite things from BBQ to golf. If naps are a favorite hobby, a Build-A-Bear furry friend always makes a great napping partner.

SHOW HE'S A TRUE FAN WITH GEAR FROM HIS FAVORITE TEAM

Prove that you are Dad's #1 fan with gifts featuring his favorite sport. Build-A-Bear has a wide selection of furry friends and accessories to show off his fandom and rep his favorite past time, team, or league. Select a furry friend, a uniform of his go-to crew, and a matching sports equipment wristie for a slam dunk gift!

RECORD YOUR VOICE FOR CUSTOMIZED GIFTS TO DAD AND GRANDPA

Want to leave Dad speechless or need an idea for the Grandpa that has everything? Gift the gift of a hug from a furry friend with a special recorded message from his beloved family with the Record Your Voice option. Imagine the surprise of hearing 'I love you, Papa!' or 'Best Dad Ever!' for a sentimental keepsake to show – and tell – them how much you care. Guests can add a personalized message to any plush for a treasured collectible to be listened to over and over.

Celebrating Father's Day from afar this year? Build-A-Bear makes it easy with the online Bear Builder to select a furry friend, dress them in an outfit to match the dad you are celebrating, add a scent or custom sound, and have it shipped directly to his doorstep with the delivery of a bear hug to thank and honor this special relationship.

CELEBRATE YOUR RAD GRAD WITH THESE COOL GIFTS

Grads really don't want a fancy pen, so make them smile with gifts that say conGRADulations from the Build-A-Bear Graduation Giftshop. Send celebratory hugs from a furry friend as an unforgettable way to mark all the accomplishments of the special graduate. Whether they're moving up from kindergarten, heading off to college, or just earned their MBA, there's a gift option ready to send a BEARY special congratulations to the class of 2023.

SEND THEM OFF TO COLLEGE WITH A RECORDING OF YOUR VOICE

They may deny it, but a bit of homesickness is sure to set in. Give your grad a keepsake with a special recorded message inside a furry friend. Tell them how proud you are of them and send them off to college with an adorable furry friend that'll remind them of home. Or record a funny reminder to "don't forget to do your laundry," which is sure to make them laugh and hopefully do their laundry.

Build-A-Bear's Record Your Voice option is available online and in stores. To locate a store please visit the Store Finder Tool , or shop the Record Your Voice feature online .

EASY GIFT GIVING, ALL IN ONE BOX

Still need an idea for an A+ gift? Explore the Graduation HeartBoxes and celebrate this life milestone with the ultimate surprise delivery. Each HeartBox comes with a furry friend, wristie, and other graduation accessories beautifully packaged for one gift that says it all. Customize by adding a scent or recorded sound to congratulate the graduate in your own words, HeartBox makes it easy to send celebratory hugs delivered right to their doorstep.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop