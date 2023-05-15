Serena Williams Joins Consello as a Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, announced today that tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.

Williams, who has also distinguished herself off the court through her many philanthropic works and business interests, will join Consello's advisory board and work with Consello's clients and portfolio companies on various strategic matters.

Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello, said, "We are delighted to welcome Serena to the Consello family as a Senior Advisor to the firm. She is an extraordinarily talented person who has become a role model for so many people around the world. Her unique life and leadership experience will be invaluable to all the companies and individuals with whom we work, and we welcome her to the growing list of highly accomplished senior executives who have joined us on Consello's exciting journey."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Serena on both a personal and professional level for over 20 years. Serena's strength, determination, energy and ambition translate into all facets of her life, whether it be her tennis career, motherhood or her impressive list of business and philanthropic endeavors," said Mindy Grossman, a Partner at Consello. "Serena Ventures is an example of how one person can use their platform to make a difference. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Serena once again to power change and create impact. Declan and I, along with the entire leadership team at Consello, are excited and honored to have Serena join our team and we know she will bring significant value to our clients on both the financial advisory side, as well as our private equity portfolio companies."

Serena Williams added, "I have been extremely impressed with the progress Declan and the entire team at Consello have made since the company's launch last year, as well as the growth the company has had both in terms of financial services advisory and its private equity investing business. Moreover, the distinguished list of senior executives who have come together to form the nucleus of the partnership leading the company speaks for itself and is, in my opinion, one of the best in the world already. The company is also founded on strong principles with a focus on positive impact, doing the right thing and leading by example in every way. This aligns perfectly with what I have always tried to do not only throughout my career on the tennis court, but also off the court in my various business and philanthropic endeavors. I look forward to a long and mutually successful partnership with Consello and am very energized by the opportunities that lie ahead."

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Growth and Business Development, Investing, and Digital Assets Advisory.

