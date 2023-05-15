G-FORM® ANNOUNCES CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH MTB WORLD CHAMPION, EMIL JOHANSSON

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announced this week its contractual extension as the official protection sponsor for professional MTB athlete and 3x Slopestyle World Champion, Emil Johansson. G-Form has proudly protected Emil for the past three years, during which he has won 10 Crankworx slopestyle competitions, including 2 Triple Crowns, and 3 world championships.

G-Form (PRNewswire)

"Emil epitomizes the G-Form mantra, Go Next Level in his dedication to the sport and his endless creativity is unmatched"

After battling an autoimmune disease for a year in 2018, Emil has overcome every obstacle and continues to surpass expectations at only 23 years old. Emil's resilience and passion for the sport are a perfect match to G-Form's core values to help athletes Go Next Level. "Both the G-Form brand and product have been a perfect fit for me," shared Emil, "we're a true team and their quality gear has helped me perform and push my limits every year." Emil can be seen taking the trails at his next major competition at Crankworx Cairns in Australia beginning May 17th.

Emil currently wears G-Form Pro-Rugged 2 knee and elbow guards, which give him the premium protection, body-mapped fit, and low-profile flexibility he needs to easily fit under his riding apparel while tackling the world's best tricks. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Emil," said Steven David, VP of Global Marketing at G-Form, "Emil epitomizes the G-Form mantra, Go Next Level in his dedication to the sport and his endless creativity is unmatched. G-Form is proud to have Emil leading our team." Emil and G-Form are elevating their partnership with the development of an all-new Emil x G-Form product expected to hit the market for the 2024 bike season.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com. Go Next Level.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G-Form