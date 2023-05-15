F.N.B. Corporation Commits $1.1 Million to Hill District Federal Credit Union

Support for Minority Depository Institution Builds on FNB's Significant Investments in Underserved Communities

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), the holding company for First National Bank (FNB), announced a $1.1 million investment in the Hill District Federal Credit Union (HDFCU) that will empower the Minority Depository Institution's (MDI) mission to deliver vital financial services and resources to a historically underserved community.

FNB's funding builds on the hundreds of millions of dollars it has invested in initiatives to strengthen low- to moderate-income and majority-minority communities throughout its multi-state footprint. The Company is injecting a total of more than $200 million in loans, investments and grants to foster revitalization in the Hill District, which is the site of its new corporate headquarters, FNB Financial Center.

"FNB is proud to support the HDFCU, which serves as a lifeline for financial services that provide for housing, education and other needs in this historic community," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our partnership reflects FNB's commitment to connect underserved members of our communities with knowledge and banking resources, including products, services and credit, that contribute to financial stability and success."

FNB's most recent support for the HDFCU includes a $1 million equity equivalent (EQ2) investment to expand the capacity of the MDI's Business Line of Credit Program, which provides financing to small businesses in the Hill District. The Company also will contribute $100,000 for a physical expansion project that will double the size of the HDFCU's Centre Avenue facility, providing increased space for their operations and financial education services. The HDFCU also plans to turn 5,000 square feet of vacant space into four affordable apartments for Hill District residents.

"We're watching the Hill District transform right before our eyes, and FNB has played a crucial role in the positive changes that are happening in our neighborhood," said HDFCU Chief Executive Officer Richard Witherspoon. "FNB is one of the most genuine, dedicated corporate partners I have had the good fortune of working with in my career. Whether through their guidance, financial support or banking services, they have stepped up time and again to provide access to resources that drive opportunities for local residents and businesses and economic growth for our community."

The entire FNB Financial Center project is expected to bring nearly $1 billion in economic expansion to the Pittsburgh region and create thousands of jobs. As a driver of redevelopment in the Lower Hill District, FNB is among the few large U.S. financial institutions to move its headquarters to a predominantly Black community — a move in keeping with the Company's efforts to locate facilities in underserved areas that benefit from the attendant employment and community development opportunities.

FNB's contributions to the Hill District highlight its guiding mission to improve the quality of life in all of its service areas. In addition to its financial investments, the Company has deployed multiple programs to champion social and economic development in diverse communities by expanding access to credit, promoting homeownership and fostering financial literacy. For more information about FNB's significant community investments, visit fnb-online.com/corporateresponsibilityreport.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

(PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation