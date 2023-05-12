Supira Medical's Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (pVAD) to be Highlighted During PCR Innovator's Day and SCAI 2023

Supira's technology features a novel low profile, high continuous flow design that aims to provide full hemodynamic support for high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HRPCI) and cardiogenic shock (CS) patients with a single device

Data from the Company's First-in-Human trial to be presented as part of the Late-Breaking Clinical Research Session at SCAI 2023

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supira Medical, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company, announced today that its next generation percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) was selected following a highly competitive review process to be highlighted as part of this year's European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions conference (EuroPCR) Innovator's Day in Paris, France. Gagan Singh M.D., M.S., Director of Clinical Cardiovascular Research at University of California, Davis, will present on behalf of the company during the "Innovations in Heart Failure: Pumps, Remodeling and Monitoring" session beginning at 12:05 pm CET on Monday, May 15th in the Theatre Havane of the Palais de Congrès. Additionally, Supira Medical will be at booth M23 where PCR attendees can learn more about the system.

Supira Medical, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to have Supira's technology highlighted at these two prestigious industry conferences." - Nitin Salunke

Later in the week, Dr. Singh will present the findings from Supira's first-in-human study as part of the Late-Breaking Clinical Research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) 2023 Scientific Sessions. The open-label, single arm, single center prospective study evaluated the feasibility and safety of Supira's novel low profile, high continuous flow pVAD technology to provide temporary cardiovascular hemodynamic support for patients undergoing HRCPI. The data will be presented on Thursday, May 18th at 4:30 pm MST in West 103 on the First Floor of the Phoenix Convention Center.

"We are pleased to have Supira's pVAD technology highlighted at these two prestigious industry conferences," commented Dr. Nitin Salunke, President and CEO of Supira Medical. "Thank you to the PCR Innovator's Day and SCAI committees for selecting Supira's technology, emphasizing the significant potential this novel low profile, high continuous flow system offers for physicians and patients. We look forward to sharing more about the innovative design and results of the initial clinical experience in the coming days."

About Supira Medical, Inc.

Supira Medical, a privately held portfolio company of Shifamed, is focused on development of a next generation percutaneous ventricular assist device for use in high-risk patients undergoing interventional procedures. To learn more about Supira Medical, please visit www.supiramedical.com.

The Supira Medical pVAD System is currently in the research and development phase and is not FDA approved, CE Mark approved or approved for sale worldwide.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Arnold

SPRIG Consulting LLC

(408) 805-0520

katie@sprigconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supira Medical, Inc.