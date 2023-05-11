VINCI PARTNERS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.16 PER SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.16 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on May 25, 2023. This dividend will be paid on June 09, 2023.

Alessandro Horta , Chief Executive Officer stated, "Vinci announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.16 per share which represents an attractive dividend yield to shareholders. Since our IPO, Vinci has distributed US$1.53 per common share to shareholders as dividends, a meaningful dividend distribution as a result of repeated strong quarterly results. We are pleased to announce that we are halfway through our initial R$10 billion target fundraising for Private Markets' products and we should see additional capital subscriptions coming in the next few quarters. The platform is starting to reap the benefits from the fundraising cycle, that should power attractive growth for the company and enhance our ability to generate free cash flow."

