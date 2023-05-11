Urban Decay Is Throwing the First Metaverse Makeup Launch Party on Roblox

Join Urban Decay Eye-Con and Ulta Beauty for a 24/7 celebration of bold, bright, and badass looks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Decay always encourages fans to break the rules and unleash creativity in surprising ways. To support the next generation of beauty creators in the metaverse, the pioneering cosmetics company is releasing 18 mesmerizing virtual makeup looks in Roblox, a global immersive platform where over 65 million users of all ages connect and communicate daily.

"The world of Roblox lives at the intersection of beauty and tech bringing our UD fam together," says Eva Erdmann, President, Urban Decay Global. "As we build new communities of beauty creators and fans, our goal is simple: provide a platform that lets you unapologetically express yourself and connect with like-minded makeup lovers—and Eye-Con is exactly that. We are excited to take our longstanding relationship with Ulta Beauty, our #1 retail partner since 2004, to the next level in the metaverse."

As a first for Urban Decay, the brand developed 3D avatar wearables using products that can be purchased IRL. These limited-edition looks—nine of which are made by mega beauty influencers Manny Gutierrez, Leilani Green, and Emmy Combs—feature the brand's best-selling 24/7 products, including the 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, 24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadows, and the new 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner.

To celebrate this innovative launch, Urban Decay is teaming up with Ulta Beauty to host Urban Decay Eye-Con, the first-ever metaverse makeup launch party on Roblox, on May 13, 2023. This digital bash produced with America's largest beauty retailer is primed to be the virtual event of the year. Gamers and glamazons alike will unapologetically express themselves in the Ultaverse™, Ulta Beauty's innovative world inside Roblox. Participants are invited to give their avatars bold new looks and stock their virtual makeup bags at the Urban Decay pop-up shop.

Avatars can flaunt their Urban Decay glowups on the runway, snap the looks at the selfie station, enjoy makeup tutorials on the big screen, test their beauty knowledge, and party alongside Eye-Con's fab, fearless hosts: Gutierrez, Green, and Combs. The fun is slated to rage on through June 12th, 2023.

"We believe beauty has superpowers that unleash self-expression, fun and possibilities – and importantly, that beauty is for all," says Agustina Sartori, Senior Director of Digital Innovation, Ulta Beauty. "The Ultaverse is an inclusive, entertaining, and educational destination for younger generations to embrace the joy of beauty digitally. Our work with Urban Decay only amplifies the creative ways such a dynamic destination can come to life. We cannot wait to get this party started together!"

This immersive experience isn't Urban Decay's first foray into Roblox's ever-expanding universe. The brand collaborated with Paris Hilton in 2022 to launch Cryptoween, a virtual Halloween soirée complete with costumes, DJ sets, and special celebrity appearances. "Last year's Paris Hilton x Cryptoween event was a major success and showed us just how groundbreaking the metaverse can be for beauty creators," says Erdmann. "Urban Decay Eye-Con will have even more color, creativity, and custom looks that are nothing short of eye-conic."

To join the 24/7 party and explore the Urban Decay Eye-Con extravaganza, fans and players can create an account on Roblox.com and visit Ultaverse.

About Urban Decay Cosmetics

Urban Decay Cosmetics appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. Badass cruelty-free, high-performance makeup. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Kindness over cruelty. Unsubscribe from beauty telling you to be pretty. Be whatever you want to be. For more information, visit urbandecay.com or follow @urbandecaycosmetics.

