LiveEO and Capella Space Partner to bring High-Speed, High-Resolution SAR Satellite Insights to Asset Managers

The collaboration will integrate 24/7, all-weather Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data into LiveEO's disaster response solutions

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveEO, a market leader in Earth observation analytics and solutions for high-value infrastructure and energy asset monitoring, today announced a partnership with Capella Space, the world's leading provider of high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery. As the first certified Capella Analytics Partner, LiveEO will integrate all-weather, 24/7 SAR imagery from Capella Space into its advanced analytics platform to transform the monitoring of assets, such as railways, buildings, pipelines, and other infrastructure, and will enable timely insights for disaster response.

This collaboration will enhance the LiveEO Rapid Response Insights (RRi) product, enabling informed storm response for infrastructure and utility managers. LiveEO's Rapid Response Insights can reduce restoration response time to a mere 10 hours, by delivering precise damage locations directly from orbit to maintenance managers, based on Capella SAR data. As the Earth experiences increasingly frequent and severe storms, innovations like RRi are crucial for building climate resilience in our societies. Integrating Capella SAR data into its successful Vegetation Management (VMi) product, LiveEO will enable its customers to detect and assess changes in vegetation encroachment rapidly, thanks to advanced artificial intelligence.

By becoming a certified Capella Analytics Partner, LiveEO will have access to a range of exclusive program benefits that can be leveraged to further expand analytical capabilities, increase customer value and accelerate product development. These benefits include open access to Capella's imagery archive for research and development, and both product and sales collaboration.

"We are excited to have found a partner in Capella Space who shares our vision of automated, scalable end-user applications based on SAR data. An API-first approach, combined with best-in-class SAR imagery, will unlock the potential of SAR to solve problems that seem unsolvable today," said Daniel Seidel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of LiveEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome LiveEO as the first certified Capella Analytics Partner to help unlock advanced solutions to respond to the growing severity of disaster events and environmental challenges today," said Payam Banazadeh, Founder and CEO of Capella Space. "This partnership will enable Capella Space and LiveEO to address these challenges head-on with novel, automated solutions."

The partnership between LiveEO and Capella Space will spur innovation and expand Earth observation capabilities for asset monitoring and disaster response, to improve lives around the world.

About LiveEO

LiveEO is a leading provider of earth observation technologies and solutions that revolutionize asset monitoring and improve the lives of people around the world. Its cutting-edge technologies and AI unlock the full potential of satellite data to provide actionable insights for businesses, resulting in increased safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Operators of linear infrastructure use LiveEO's solutions to reduce the risks of outages and disruptions, and make their networks more resilient against climate change. LiveEO's international team of 130 is dedicated to protecting life on Earth and advancing sustainability.

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A pioneer in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company with a constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering the best quality, highest resolution SAR imagery commercially available. Capella provides easy access to frequent and timely information affecting dozens of industries worldwide, including defence and intelligence, supply chain, insurance, maritime and others. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled data infrastructure to quickly deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

