TAIPEI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, won Red Dot Design Awards in 2023 for all its major product lines. This remarkable achievement not only showcases GIGABYTE's enduring dedication to innovation and design excellence but also further reinforces the company's everlasting design legacy.

GIGABYTE Honored with Red Dot Design Awards Across Diverse Product Lines in 2023 (PRNewswire)

GIGABYTE is committed to creating products with innovative technology and durability, and its hardware components have received prestigious accolades. The Z790 AORUS XTREME, Z790 AORUS MASTER, Z790 AERO G, X670E AORUS XTREME, X670E AORUS MASTER, and B650 AERO G motherboards were highly praised for their exceptional performance and DIY-friendly designs that meet the requirements of the gaming enthusiasts. The latest-gen AORUS GeForce® RTX™ 4080 16GB MASTER graphics card impresses with its upgraded WINDFORCE cooling system and the innovative bionic shark fan design for keeping the noise to a bare minimum and increasing the air pressure.

GIGABYTE has also been offering top-of-the-line consumer electronics products with exquisite craftsmanship and design aesthetics. This effort is reflected in the company's Red Dot achievement this year. All the GIGABYTE's latest gaming-focused AORUS and AERO creator laptops have received overwhelming recognition. The AORUS 17X/15X, 17/15, and AERO 16/14 OLED 2023 models fascinate with exceptional performance backed by Intel's 13th-gen processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPU, all in a thinner and lighter package for enhanced portability. The AERO's up to 4K+ OLED HDR panel featuring perfect color accuracy also gives a special appeal to creative professionals. Furthermore, the GIGABYTE M32U Arm Edition gaming monitor also convinces of its unique adaptability to multiple setups, easy-to-install design, and ergonomic benefits.

This year marks the fourth consecutive year that GIGABYTE motherboards and laptops have received esteemed recognition. The company remains committed to putting consumer needs at the forefront of its design thinking and will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, delivering more stunning products to the market. For more information on the award winners, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Design

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GIGABYTE