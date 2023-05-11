ConcertAI's TeraRecon Advances Cardiovascular Visualization with the Launch of Intuition 4.7

State-of-the-art structural heart capabilities simplify pre-op planning for interventional clinicians through automated workflows and enhanced interoperability

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization (AV) and clinical AI SaaS category leader, today announced the global launch of its flagship, best-in-KLAS advanced visualization product, Intuition 4.7.

A dedicated structural heart release, Intuition 4.7 adds robust cardiovascular AV functionality through a new Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) workflow, updated Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) workflow, and various enhancements to streamline cardiac coronary imaging and pre-op planning. These tools provide interventionalists with enhanced visualizations, automated measurements, flexible interaction capabilities, and interoperability designed to streamline procedural planning and eliminate the need for multiple AV solutions.

"Accurate pre-operative treatment planning for structural heart procedures is time consuming and labor intensive," said TeraRecon President Dan McSweeney. "Intuition 4.7 introduces a new, dedicated workflow to support the ever-growing number of LAA closure procedures. It also adds capabilities that streamline pre-procedural treatment planning by providing critical visualization of key structures and automated workflows to inform clinical decision-making, and ultimately helps improve patient outcomes."

"As long-time partners to TeraRecon, we have been engaged with its research and development team providing feedback on new products to help deliver meaningful solutions to radiologists, cardiologists, and clinicians across the globe," said Dr. Mohit Bhasin, President, Innovation Health Services and Medical Director, Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging at Sentara Heart Hospital. "With Intuition 4.7, we are excited to see the continued innovation around cardiology-centric solutions to streamline workflow and pre-treatment planning for the large and growing interventional segments such as Left Atrial Appendage closure and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair in addition to Transcatheter Aortic Valve Repair. The ability to precisely size the target anatomy is paramount to ensuring proper device selection and improving both procedural and clinical outcomes for patients. We are thrilled to have this solution at this time for our patients."

In addition to structural heart functionality, Intuition 4.7 enables the use of third-party AI algorithms at the point of care. Results from more than a dozen AI algorithms can be brought back into the Intuition software through a backend integration with the Eureka Clinical AI platform. This integration provides easy access to the latest AI technologies in deployment and offers clinicians a consistent user experience and uninterrupted workflow.

"Exponential growth in medical imaging technology has placed significant strain on providers to continually update and integrate these game-changing new tools into their existing workflow," said ConcertAI CEO Jeff Elton, PhD. "The interventional cardiology features in Intuition 4.7 underline our ongoing commitment to provide a complete multi-specialty visualization solution, on top of already strong diagnostic cardiology capabilities. Combined with the ability to deploy and display third-party AI results, Intuition 4.7 easily consolidates the needs of multiple departments while minimizing the operational, technological, and financial strain on providers."

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

