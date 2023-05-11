CereTax launches a new user interface to enhance the sales tax automation experience for customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereTax, the intelligent sales tax solution, announced today the launch of its new user interface, designed to simplify the sales tax automation process for businesses of all sizes.

CereTax's new UI offers a slate of tools for businesses from visibility into every transaction to a robust rules engine.

The new portal, which is part of CereTax's cloud-based tax automation platform, allows users to easily manage and automate their sales tax processes, including tax calculation, robust rules, and in-depth reporting. The interface was built with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, allowing businesses to operate efficiently and without interruption.

"We are thrilled to launch our dynamic user interface for all of our customers. The new portal will allow us to continue to serve our clients with state-of-the-art sales tax technology while elevating the solution's flexibility and user experience," said Mike Sanders, CEO of CereTax. "We believe that businesses of all sizes should have access to powerful sales tax automation tools, and this new interface was designed to make that process easier and more efficient than ever."

The new user interface includes a range of features, such as:

Easy-to-use tax calculation tools that are fully customizable, from the dashboard to reporting, which means the solution can be molded to fit your business' needs.

User-driven, no-code customizations for every part of the tax workflow, including exemptions.

Variance analysis that allows for effortless identification of vendor over and under payments on use tax.

The ability to quickly manage and create your own bundles.

The new UI puts sales tax visibility, management, and reporting into a sleek user-friendly design. By simplifying the sales tax automation process, businesses can focus on what they do best — growing their business and serving their customers.

About CereTax:

CereTax is a revolutionary true-cloud sales tax automation platform. Our solution is engineered to simplify the sales tax process for businesses of any size, enabling them to save time, cut costs, and stay in compliance with sales tax regulations. Our dedication to customer satisfaction and continuous innovation drives everything we do.

For more information on the new features, check us out here.

