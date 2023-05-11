Bright Pattern Rated #1 by Customers in 2023 TrustRadius Awards

For the second year running, Bright Pattern is rated 10/10 in four categories: Contact Center, Customer Engagement Solution, Sales Dialer, and IVR.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, has received the "Top Rated" award from TrustRadius for the "Contact Center", "IVR", and "Sales Dialer" categories for the second year in a row. More significantly, Bright Pattern was rated #1 in all three categories and was the only vendor to receive a 10/10 rating per customer reviews.

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted research and review platforms for business leaders and decision makers to identify the best software solutions to purchase. It relies on verified customers to review vendors which helps decision makers across various industries deliver informed decisions and selections on the software they employ with their business. TrustRadius is wholeheartedly committed to reviews from verified and unbiased people without ads to prevent skewed results, and each review is vetted for quality, depth, and detail.

The VP of Research at TrustRadius, Megan Headley, commented: "Bright Pattern Contact Center has won Top Rated Awards for the second year in a row: Contact Center, Sales Dialer, and Interactive Voice Response," and she further elaborated, "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction."

"TrustRadius is widely considered the gold standard for unbiased, non-sponsored technology customer reviews. To be rated #1 in every category ahead of every other vendor – along with a perfect 10/10 score – is a testament to the value we strive to bring to our customers every day. There are many contact center choices, but Bright Pattern is truly ahead of others with our innovation, powerful technology, and ease of use as demonstrated by customers," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries including Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, EY, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, VW Bentley, YMCA, and Zillow. Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

